Home / Markets / News / Deepak Shenoy's Capitalmind to launch Flexi Cap Fund: Who should invest?

Deepak Shenoy's Capitalmind to launch Flexi Cap Fund: Who should invest?

Capitalmind Flexi Cap Fund will track the Nifty 500 TRI, which is also tracked by most of the other flexi-cap funds

mutual fund

Capitalmind Flexi Cap Fund

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Capitalmind Flexi Cap Fund: Deepak Shenoy-led Capitalmind Mutual Fund is set to launch the Capital Mind Flexicap Fund, an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across largecap, midcap, and smallcap stocks. The new fund offer (NFO) will open on Friday, July 18, 2025 and close on Monday, July 28, 2025. 
 
The scheme will track the Nifty 500 TRI, which is also tracked by most of the other flexi-cap funds. “The composition of the aforesaid benchmark is such that it is most suited for comparing the performance of the scheme,” as per the SID.
 
According to the scheme information document (SID), the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments across market capitalisation, i.e. large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. 
 
 
As per the scheme risk-o-meter, the funds invested in the scheme will be at very high risk.
 
The scheme will offer both direct and regular plans. However, each of the plans will offer only the Growth option. It will also have a common portfolio across both plans. 

Anoop Vijaykumar will be the designated fund manager for the scheme. He is the chief investment officer (CIO) and equity fund manager at Capitalmind. 
 
During the NFO, investors can invest a minimum of ₹5,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. Through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), the minimum investment amount required is ₹1,000 and can be increased in multiples of ₹1 thereafter, with a minimum of six instalments required.
 
According to the SID, if units are redeemed or switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment, a 1 per cent of the Net Asset Value (NAV) will be charged as an exit load. However, no exit load will be charged if units are redeemed or switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment.

Capitalmind Flexi Cap Fund: Who should invest

According to the SID, the fund is suitable for investors seeking long-term wealth creation and investment predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments across largecap, midcap, and smallcap stocks. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if in doubt whether the product is suitable for them. 

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

