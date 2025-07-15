Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rallis, RCF, Deepak Fertilisers rally up to 9%; what's driving agri stocks?

Rallis, RCF, Deepak Fertilisers rally up to 9%; what's driving agri stocks?

Agri sector outlook: With a growing consumer base, the agri-inputs sector stands poised to benefit from a shift toward more efficient, sustainable practices.

agriculture

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Share price movement of agri related stocks

 
Shares of agri related companies like Rallis India, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Paradeep Phosphates and Sharda Cropchem rallied up to 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade after Rallis India reported healthy June quarter (Q1FY26) earnings.
 
Rallis India hit a 52-week high of ₹385.60 on the back of heavy volumes. A combined 16.66 million equity shares changed hands at the counter on the NSE and BSE.
 
Shares of Deepak Fertilisers surged 6 per cent to ₹1,658, followed by RCF (5 per cent to ₹159), Paradeep Phosphates (4 per cent at ₹177.80) and Sharda Cropchem (4 per cent at ₹814.50). UPL, PI Industries and Coromandel International were trading higher in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.14 per cent at 82,368 at 10:28 AM.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE 
 

Rallis India Q1 results

 
Rallis India for the April-June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26) reported revenue of ₹957 crore, up 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY), led by volume led growth in both crop care and seeds businesses. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 56.3 per cent at ₹150 crore, while margins came at 15.7 per cent, (up by ~300 bps YoY), driven by volume led growth and moderated fixed cost. Profit after tax stood at ₹95 crore in Q1FY26 as compared to ₹48 crore in Q1FY25.
 
The management has attributed strong performance during the quarter to an early onset of monsoon in the domestic market and recovery in volumes in few products. The growth was indeed driven by volumes thus nullifying the lower GPM impact (lowest in the last 9 quarters). The management remains cautiously optimistic about the coming quarters for the domestic market and gradual recovery in the exports market.

Also Read

Rallis India

Rallis India zooms 9%, hits record as Q1 profit nearly doubles; do you own?

TATA Tech

Tata Technologies shares rise 4% on posting Q1 results; buy or sell?

fertilisers agriculture

How will Deepak Fertilisers gain from ₹1,200-crore deal with Petronet LNG?

stock market trading

Tejas Networks slips 10%, hits 52-wk low on weak Q1; revenue tanks 87% YoY

PremiumThe number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

BSE Smallcap index hits 6-month high, recovers 35% from April low

 

Agri - Industry overview

 
With a growing consumer base, the agri-inputs sector stands poised to benefit from a shift towards more efficient, sustainable practices. Opportunities remain abound in developing advanced fertilizers, bio-based solutions and precision agriculture technologies that can increase crop yields while reducing environmental impact.
 
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) crop protection market is expected to grow from $15.5 billion in 2024 to $18.8 billion by 2029, contributing 25.2 per cent to the global market's incremental growth during this period. The region's large and growing population is driving agricultural intensification. This increases the need for effective crop protection solutions to improve yields, said Sharda Cropchem said in its FY25 annual report.
 
Meanwhile, according to Elara Capital, agrochemicals companies, domestic-dependent as well as exports-driven, are likely to see healthy volume growth. Domestic branded companies’ top-line growth would be driven by robust placement, due to expectations of normal Monsoon driving healthy agrochemicals demand. If the timing and distribution of Monsoon is favorable, the industry is likely to see sharp consumption growth at the farm level. On the exports side, with destocking largely over globally, fresh demand is driving growth in the international business for our coverage universe.
 
“Tactically, for the quarter, we prefer domestic agrochemical companies, as we believe, domestic agrochemicals demand can see a significant upswing if the timing and distribution of Monsoon is in balance. Fertilizer companies have seen a healthy run-up in the stock price in the range of 10 per cent-35 per cent in the past three months, and have yet to factor in near-term risk, due to rising raw material prices, in our view,” the brokerage firm said in sector quarterly preview. 
 

More From This Section

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 pts as Infy, HDFC Bank lead; SMIDs gain; Bank, auto indices up 1%

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO gmp

Spunweb Nonwoven IPO in demand; oversubscription surpasses 12x, GMP up 43%

RailTel

Why did RailTel share price rise 4% in trade today? Check details here

PremiumHCL Tech, HCL

HCL Tech can crack 12% from here; check stock strategy

PremiumUnion Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said a final decision on streamlining GST rates and rationalisation of tax slabs is “very close”. Can these changes transform the indirect tax system?

GST rate rejig: Tractors, ACs may emerge as key beneficiaries, says Nomura

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading agricultural sector Strong monsoons Rallis India Deepak Fertilisers & Chemicals RCF Paradeep Phosphates Ltd Coromandel International The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon