Defence shares price movement

Shares of defence companies, both public and private, were in demand, with the Nifty India Defence index surging 3.3 per cent to 9,248.10 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intraday deals backed by a strong rally in BEML, Data Patterns India, Solar Industries and Paras Defence.

At 10:25 AM, the Nifty India Defence index was up 2.94 per cent at 9,216.30, compared to a 0.11 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.

Among individual stocks, BEML soared 11 per cent, while Ideaforge Technology surged 7 per cent in intraday deals. Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing, Data Patterns India, Solar Industries, Paras Defence and Space Technologies and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rallied 6 per cent each. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Centum Electronics, Dynamatic Technologies and Hindustan Aeronautics were up in the range of 4-5 per cent.

What’s driving defence stocks?

In the past three trading days, the Nifty India Defence index outperformed the market by soaring 5 per cent against a 2 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. However, in the past three months, the defence index underperformed by falling 5.6 per cent compared to a 7 per cent rally in the benchmark index.

Analysts at Choice Institutional Equities believe the July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) marks a broadening of revenue growth across the defence sector, but not yet a corresponding improvement in earnings quality. While private players demonstrated a sharper recovery in profitability, defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) continued to face margin pressure despite healthy revenue growth.

“This divergence reinforces our view that the next phase of sector performance will be driven less by orderbook visibility alone and more by execution efficiency, margin sustainability and conversion of large programmes into profitable revenues,” the brokerage firm said in its defence & aerospace sector Q2FY27 result review. Analysts remain positive on the sector's structural growth opportunity, supported by a rising domestic defence production, indigenisation and exports.

“Order books across our defence coverage universe remain on a firm growth trajectory, underscoring strong demand visibility and sustained procurement momentum. Public sector undertakings continue to anchor large, multi-year contracts backed by government spending, while private players are steadily capturing market share through faster execution cycles and a sharper focus on high-value, technology-driven solutions,” the brokerage firm said.

Meanwhile, Solar Industries, through its subsidiary Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL), has completed in-house development trials of Bhargavastra, an indigenously developed two-layer Vehicle-Mounted Counter Swarm Drone System. The system combines a 64-tube air defence rocket launcher (Version-I) with a 64-micro-missile launcher (Version-II), featuring autonomous guidance and infrared seekers for engaging multiple drones.

The successful development trials mark a key milestone for SDAL in expanding its counter-drone and air-defence portfolio, particularly amid the growing requirement for indigenous systems capable of addressing swarm-drone threats. The development of Version-II with IR-guided micro-missiles, over and above the original rocket-based requirement, enhances the system's engagement capabilities and strengthens SDAL's in-house technology portfolio, ICICI Securities said in a note.

The project is linked to the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD's) Jul-24 Project Sanction Order, which envisages one prototype set and 12 deliverable sets following successful prototype demonstration. Progression through prototype demonstration, further trials and subsequent procurement will remain key monitorables for commercial order conversion, the brokerage firm said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

Analysts forecast that, based on a consistent book-to-bill assumption aligned with historical trends and management commentary, the sector reflects a healthy order pipeline supported by rising defence budgets, policy tailwinds and the government’s strategic push for indigenisation. This combination positions the sector for a structurally robust growth cycle over the medium term, it added.