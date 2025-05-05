Monday, May 05, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Paras Defence, HAL drive Q4 earnings surge in India's defence stocks

Paras Defence, HAL drive Q4 earnings surge in India's defence stocks

Strong fourth-quarter results from private defence firms including Paras Defence and Bharat Dynamics lift sentiment amid expectations of robust FY26 order flows

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Private defence companies are likely to outperform their public players. (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Q4 earnings of defence stocks have shown strong momentum, kicking off the new financial year on a high note. Here's a quick look.
 
Paras Defence & Space Technologies: Q4 and FY25 revenue growth between 35 and 44 per cent.  
Solar Industries India: May post a 30 per cent revenue increase
Hindustan Aeronautics: Likely to show strong sequential growth of 88 per cent.
Bharat Electronics: Growth of 44 per cent expected.
 
Furthermore, private defence companies are likely to outperform their public players, as analysts forecast 25–40 per cent annual growth — well above the 15–18 per cent expected for public-sector peers. 
Read the full story by Ram Prasad Sahu here: India’s defence stocks rally on FY25 order surge, FY26 outlook
 
   

First Published: May 05 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

