Paras Defence, HAL drive Q4 earnings surge in India's defence stocks

The Q4 earnings of defence stocks have shown strong momentum, kicking off the new financial year on a high note. Here's a quick look.
Paras Defence & Space Technologies: Q4 and FY25 revenue growth between 35 and 44 per cent.
Solar Industries India: May post a 30 per cent revenue increase
Hindustan Aeronautics: Likely to show strong sequential growth of 88 per cent.
Bharat Electronics: Growth of 44 per cent expected.
Furthermore, private defence companies are likely to outperform their public players, as analysts forecast 25–40 per cent annual growth — well above the 15–18 per cent expected for public-sector peers.
