Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of NSE and Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue

IPO allotment status

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 8:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for shares of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO is scheduled for today, Tuesday, December 10, 2024. The three-day subscription window for the IPO closed on Monday, December 9, 2024, witnessing strong participation from investors.
 
The SME offering was priced in the range of Rs 90–95 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. By the close, the IPO was oversubscribed nearly 530 times.
 
Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO allotment status
The shares of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers are set to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of NSE and Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to access the allotment status directly:
 
 
Check Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
 
Check Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO allotment status on Link Intime India : https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty shows mildly higher open for India; Asia markets mostly higher

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch on Dec 10: Vi, Metropolis, MapmyIndia, TaMo, LIC, PFC

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Markets Today: Wall St. in red, FIIs, Property Share listing, Gold & Oil up

Online trading, Trading

Nifty Financial Services, Auto indices eye breakouts, show technical charts

Godrej Consumer shares sink 10%, HUL 4%; why are FMCG stocks falling today?

Godrej Consumer shares sink 10%, HUL 4%; why are FMCG stocks falling today?

 
Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
The grey market premium (GMP) for Emerald Tyre Manufacturers shares remains strong on Tuesday. The unlisted shares are trading at a premium of approximately Rs 95 over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 95, indicating a GMP of 100 per cent, according to sources tracking grey market activities.
 
Emerald Tyre Manufacturers expected listing price
Shares of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Thursday, December 12, 2024. If current grey market trends persist, the shares may debut at around Rs 180.50, reflecting a premium of Rs 85.50 or 90 per cent over the issue price's upper band.
 
It is worth noting that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has capped listing gains for SME stocks at 90 per cent of the issue price.
 
About Emerald Tyre Manufacturers
Established in 2002, Emerald Tyre Manufacturers specializes in producing and supplying a diverse range of tyres under the brand name GRECKSTER. The company exports its products to global markets, including the USA, Europe, and the Middle East. With warehouses in Belgium, the UAE, and the USA, Emerald Tyre Manufacturers ensures timely delivery and value-added services for its customers worldwide.
 

Also Read

initial public offerings

Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Inventurus IPO to open on Dec 12; know more here

IPO

IGI IPO subscription opens Dec 13; Check GMP, price band, dates, and more

initial public offerings

Mobikwik IPO GMP zooms 40% ahead of Dec 11 opening; Key details from RHP

IPO

Sai Life Sciences IPO opens on Dec 11: Check GMP and other key details

ipo market listing share market

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO closes today; 120x subscription, GMP up 79%

Topics : IPO allotment IPO listing time IPO GMP IPOs SME IPO share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon