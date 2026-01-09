Diversified infra players better bet amid weak road order inflows

Engineering and construction (E&C) order inflows remain subdued in Q3FY26 amid delayed approvals, funding constraints, and a high base. Execution is likely to improve sequentially on seasonality and healthy orderbooks, but payment delays and operational bottlenecks are visible. The margin outlook is stable on favourable input costs and improved bank credit with easier interest rates. Road asset monetisation improved.

Order inflows in the E&C sector remain weak in Q3FY26, down 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), dragged by a high base, approval delays, land acquisition constraints, and tight state funding. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) saw modest inflows from domestic infrastructure projects, while there were project wins at KNR Constructions, HG Infra Engineering and HCC. However, Ashoka Buildcon, PNC Infratech, PSP Projects, and Afcons Infrastructure reported muted inflows, while NBCC India saw good momentum and a pickup in real estate sales. The orderbook in Q3FY26E will be up 21 per cent Y-o-Y, with a book-to-bill visibility of 3.5 times ensuring revenue visibility.

Execution may pick up in Q3FY26, up 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 13 per cent Y-o-Y, led by seasonality and a healthy orderbook, although delayed approvals and the NCR construction ban remain concerns. Operating profit margin may remain stable, with lower steel costs offset by a small rise in cement prices.

Assuming Central Budget allocations maintain the same quantum in FY27 (adjusted for inflation), diversified E&C is more attractive than single-sector plays. There is a trend towards diversification, with corporates seeking new revenue streams. Companies with a strong balance sheet, diversified orderbook, and execution visibility will be gainers.

As of Q3FY26, project awarding by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was subdued at 711 kilometres (km), while construction stood at 2,865 km (project awarding by NHAI totalled 4,080 km, and construction reached 5,600 km in FY25). In line with the Budget for FY25-26, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has identified a public-private partnership (PPP) project pipeline of 13,400 km with a cost of Rs 8.3 trillion to be developed over the next three years.

NHAI has set a target of 6,376 km to be awarded in FY26. Awarding is expected to improve in Q4FY26. The pipeline mostly comprises hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects, followed by build-operate-transfer (BOT) and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC). Execution will be slow until awarding by MoRTH and NHAI picks up.

Roads have seen competition from small players, which has compressed margins and also reduced the quality of execution. NHAI has tightened request for proposal (RFP) provisions to ensure projects are awarded to contractors with proven competence, which may help large players.

Project awarding remained muted, but there is a robust pipeline of tenders in place. Entities with substantial order backlogs, strong financials, and exposure across various sectors are well positioned to capitalise on NHAI’s approach to project allocation.

FASTag toll collections (in volume terms) improved 17 per cent Y-o-Y during October–November 2025, while collections in value terms increased 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y. Higher toll collections aid asset monetisation.

The pace of new project awards remains a key monitorable. Road execution across MoRTH has seen a 12 per cent Y-o-Y drop in FY26. In Q3FY26, road construction companies are expected to report a decline of 5 per cent Y-o-Y due to delayed project execution. Operating profit is likely to reduce by 16 per cent Y-o-Y, and net profit is projected to decline by 30 per cent Y-o-Y for the roads sector. Operating profit margins are estimated at 13 per cent, down by around 200 basis points Y-o-Y. In aggregate, revenue may be flat Y-o-Y (up 24 per cent Q-o-Q due to seasonal factors) and operating profit could decrease marginally Y-o-Y.