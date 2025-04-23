Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 08:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Dividend, Bonus issue: Huhtamaki India, 3 others to go ex-date on April 24

Dividend, Bonus issue: Huhtamaki India, 3 others to go ex-date on April 24

Here is the complete list of companies whose shares will trade ex-date tomorrow, along with their key corporate announcements, as per data available on the BSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

Shares of Colab Platforms, Huhtamaki India, Navkar Urbanstructure, and Sterlite Technologies are expected to remain in the spotlight in today's trading session following their announcement of corporate actions such as dividends, bonus issues, and spin-offs. According to BSE data, these shares will turn ex-date tomorrow, April 24, 2025.
 
Colab Platforms has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.01 per share for its shareholders, while Huhtamaki India has declared a final dividend of ₹2 per share for its shareholders. Notably, each of these companies has set April 24, 2025, as the record date for determining the eligibility of equity shareholders for the respective corporate actions.
 
 
Navkar Urbanstructure has announced the issuance of fully paid-up bonus equity shares in the ratio of 3:2 (i.e., 3 new fully paid-up equity shares for every 2 existing fully paid-up equity shares held, of ₹2 each). The company has fixed Thursday, April 24, 2025, as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the bonus shares. The company is currently under Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM: Stage 1) on the BSE.
 
Meanwhile, Sterlite Technologies has announced the demerger of its Global Services Business. The services business will transition from Sterlite Technologies (STL) to STL Networks under the brand name 'Invenia.'  Sterlite Technologies in an exchange filing has said that the resulting company shall issue and allot 1 fully paid-up equity share of ₹2 each of the resulting company for every 1 fully paid-up equity share of ₹2 each held in the demerged company. The company has fixed Thursday, April 24, 2025, as the record date for determining the equity shareholders of the demerged company entitled to receive the resulting company’s equity shares.
 
The term "ex-date" refers to the date when a stock begins trading without entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, or spin-offs, depending on the corporate action. This means that on or after this date, new buyers of the stock will not be eligible to receive these benefits. To qualify, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date. The beneficiaries are determined based on the list of shareholders as of the record date.
   

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

