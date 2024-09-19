Dividend, Bonus, Split: RITES, NALCO, 121 others stocks go ex-date tomorrow

Dividend, Bonus, Stock-Split: Shares of Goodluck India, National Aluminium Company (NALCO), National Fertilizers, and 114 other companies will trade ex-date tomorrow as they have the dividend payouts for the eligible shareholders.

Meanwhile, shares of RITES will trade ex-date tomorrow for the dividend payout of Rs 5 apiece, as well as for a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. Accordingly, the eligible shareholders will get 1 share each for every one existing share.

Axita Cotton, and The Phoenix Mills will trade ex-date for the bonus issue announced in the ratio of 1:3, and 1:1, respectively for their shareholders. Additionally, Mindteck (India) will trade ex-date for the bonus issue in the ratio of 1:4, and Ujaas Energy for the bonus issue in the ratio of 1:4 for their eligible shareholders.