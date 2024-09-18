Dividend, Bonus, Split: SAIL, Mazagon Dock, 56 others turn ex-date tomorrow

Dividend, Bonus, Stock Split: Shares of Steel Authority of India (SAIL), PTC India, Hindustan Copper, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and 52 other companies will trade ex-dividend date tomorrow as they have the dividend payouts for the eligible shareholders.
Meanwhile, Saksoft shares will trade ex-date tomorrow for the issuance of bonus shares of the company in the proportion of 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Re 1 each for every 4 fully paid-up existing equity shares of Re 1 each held. Whereas shares of Nandan Denim will trade ex-date tomorrow as the company has announced a sub-division/split of existing equity shares of the company from face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up to face value of Re 1 each fully paid-up.
Here is a list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend date tomorrow:
ABC India: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.50 apiece.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 12.11 apiece.
Alicon Castalloy: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 4.50 apiece.
Balmer Lawrie Investments: Shares of Balmer Lawrie Investments will turn ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 3.80 apiece.
Ansal Buildwell: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a dividend of Re 1 apiece.
Hindustan Copper: Shares of Hindustan Copper will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.92 apiece.
APL Apollo Tubes: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 5.50 apiece.
Steel Authority of India (SAIL): Shares of Steel Authority of India will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.
Balmer Lawrie & Co: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 8.50 apiece.
BCPL Railway Infrastructure: The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.70 apiece.
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.05 apiece.
First Custodian Fund (India): The company’s shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece. First Custodian Fund (India) is under Enhanced Surveillance Measure (ESM) state 1, as per the information available on the exchanges.
Bright Outdoor Media: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.50 apiece.
Competent Automobiles: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a dividend of Re 1 apiece.
CyberTech Systems and Software: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece.
Denis Chem Lab: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 2.50 apiece.
Entertainment Network (India): Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.
Fluidomat: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 5.50 apiece.
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 13.85 apiece.
Hinduja Global Solutions: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 7 apiece.
The Hi-Tech Gears: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 5 apiece.
HLE Glascoat: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 1.10 apiece.
India Gelatine & Chemicals: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.
Indoco Remedies: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.
Keynote Financial Services: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.
Kiran Vyapar: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.
Lux Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece.
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 7.64 apiece.
Medicamen Biotech: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.
Mold-Tek Technologies: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 1.40 apiece.
Mold-Tek Packaging: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.
Munjal Auto Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece.
Neogen Chemicals: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece.
Nikhil Adhesives: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.20 apiece.
Indo-National: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 5 apiece.
Olectra Greentech: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.40 apiece.
Oriental Rail Infrastructure: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 0.10 apiece.
Poly Medicure: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 3 apiece.
PTC India: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 7.80 apiece.
Samrat Pharmachem: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.
Sandu Pharmaceuticals: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.80 apiece.
Sangam (India): Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 2 apiece.
Sansera Engineering: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 3 apiece.
Shivalik Bimetal Controls: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.
Shalby: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 1.20 apiece.
Sharda Motor Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 9.92 apiece.
Suraj Products: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 2 apiece.
Swan Energy: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.10 apiece.
Systematix Corporate Services: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 0.50 apiece.
Tilaknagar Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Rs 0.50 apiece.
Tirupati Foam: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a final dividend of Re 1 apiece.
TruCap Finance: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 0.01 apiece.
Vadilal Industries: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.
Vadilal Enterprises: Shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, September 19, 2024, with a dividend of Rs 1.50 apiece.
The ex-dividend date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies declare the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.