Home / Markets / News / Dividend, stock split, rights issue: CRISIL, 4 others to remain in focus

CRISIL, Varun Beverages, and Sundram Fasteners have announced dividends for their respective shareholders, while Avantel has announced a rights issue, and Info Edge (India) has announced stock split

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of rating agency CRISIL, Info Edge (India), Varun Beverages, Avantel, and Sundram Fasteners are expected to remain in the spotlight during today's trading session following the announcement of various corporate actions. Among them, CRISIL, Varun Beverages, and Sundram Fasteners have announced dividend rewards for their respective shareholders, while Avantel has announced a rights issue, and Info Edge (India) has decided to split its stock (stock split/subdivision).
 
BSE data suggests that shares of all these companies will trade ex-date tomorrow, Wednesday, April 7, 2025. The ex-date refers to the date when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, rights issues, or stock splits. This means that on or after this date, the dividend, subdivision (stock split), or rights issue will not be available to a new buyer of the stock. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors must own the stock before the ex-date. The companies will determine the beneficiaries based on the list of investors recorded at the end of the record date.
 
 
That said, CRISIL has announced the highest dividend among them at ₹8 per share. The company has set the record date on May 7 to ascertain shareholder eligibility for the said corporate action. Varun Beverages and Sundram Fasteners have announced interim dividends of ₹0.50 and ₹4.20 per share respectively. Both companies have set the record date on May 7 for the same.
 
Meanwhile, Info Edge (India) has announced the sub-division / split of equity shares of the company, whereby 1 equity share having a face value of ₹10 each, fully paid-up, will be subdivided into 5 equity shares having a face value of ₹2 each, fully paid-up, ranking pari-passu in all respects. The company has set the record date on May 7 for this purpose. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
CRISIL May 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹ - 8 May 7, 2025
Varun Beverages May 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹ - 0.50 May 7, 2025
Sundram Fasteners May 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹ - 4.20 May 7, 2025
Info Edge (India) May 7, 2025 Stock Split From ₹ 10/- to ₹ 2/- May 7, 2025
Avantel May 7, 2025 Right Issue of Equity Shares May 7, 2025
 
Avantel has announced a Rights Issue of up to 2,02,26,100 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹2 each, aggregating up to ₹80.90 crore at an issue price of ₹40 per rights equity share (including a premium of ₹38 per share). The company has set the rights entitlement ratio at 10 rights equity shares for every 121 equity shares held by eligible shareholders as on the record date, with the right to renounce. The record date for the rights issue is May 7, 2025, to determine shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

