SBI MF launches quality focused thematic fund; MSE to appoint market makers

SBI MF launches quality focused thematic fund; MSE to appoint market makers

SBI MF launches a quality-focused fund, Union AMC enters the SIF space, and MSE moves to boost equity market liquidity with new market makers

trading, markets

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India (SBI) Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced the launch of SBI Quality Fund, a thematic fund which will take a quality-oriented approach to investing. The scheme, which will be managed by Anup Upadhyay, also has the mandate to invest in Real Estate Investment Trusts. 
Union MF enters SIF race with Arthaya’s launch 
Union Asset Management Company on Tuesday announced its entry into the specialised investment fund (SIF) space with the launch of Arthaya SIF. The AMC plans to use the platform to offer strategies intended to complement traditional portfolios combining tactical flexibility with structured risk management. 
MSE to appoint market makers 
 
The Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSE) on Tuesday said it is in the process of appointing market makers for its equity segment to strengthen liquidity and market depth. MSE also said it has implemented an upgrade to its system and infrastructure aimed at enhancing performance, scalability and operational resilience.

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 11:12 PM IST

