Stocks to buy for Samvat 2082: Equity market will soon draw curtains to the Hindu calendar year Samvat 2081 in the next few trading sessions. Despite the sharp volatility, wherein the NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index had plunged to a low of 21,744, the Nifty thereafter recovered and seems set to end Samvat 2081 with marginal gains. As of October 16, Thursday, the Nifty has gained 5.7 per cent thus far in Samvat 2081, while the broader Nifty 500 index has advanced 3.9 per cent. Amid this, 1 in every 25 Nifty 500 stocks managed to rally more than 50 per cent in the last one year. Force Motors was the top gainer, up 111 per cent followed by the likes of - L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Laurus Labs, RBL Bank, Fortis Healthcare, Muthoot Finance, Paytm, BSE, GE Vernova T&D, GMDC, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Godfrey Phillips and JK Cement. ALSO READ: BSE, GE Vernova surged over 60% in each of last 3 Samvat years Going ahead, in Samvat 2082 - these 10 stocks, including the likes of Bajaj Finance, M&M Finance, Swiggy, Blue Sta can potentially gain up to 44 per cent, suggest technical charts.
Bajaj FinanceCurrent Price: ₹1,065 Likely Target: ₹1,330 Upside Potential: 24.9% Support: ₹990; ₹900 Resistance: ₹1,170; ₹1,235; ₹1,285 Bajaj Finance stock has been trading along the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly scale since the start of the calendar year 2025. In recent months, the stock has formed a higher base around ₹900, with near support visible at ₹990 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹1,330 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,170, ₹1,235 and ₹1,285 levels.
Adani PowerCurrent Price: ₹157 Likely Target: ₹215 Upside Potential: 37% Support: ₹143; ₹129 Resistance: ₹180; ₹194; ₹205 Adani Power share has logged strong gains in the last two months, and the stock is now pushing towards the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly chart. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹215 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹180, ₹194 and ₹205 levels. On the downside, the stock is expected to find support around ₹143 and ₹129 levels.
SwiggyCurrent Price: ₹448 Likely Target: ₹560 Upside Potential: 25% Support: ₹410 Resistance: ₹475; ₹515 Swiggy shares are seen making higher-highs and higher-lows on the weekly scale. The stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as it holds above the 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA), which stands at ₹410. On the upside, the stock can potentially target ₹560 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹475 and ₹515 levels.
M&M FinanceCurrent Price: ₹293 Likely Target: ₹355 Upside Potential: 21.2% Support: ₹268; ₹252 Resistance: ₹307; ₹330; ₹343 M&M Finance stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias in the year ahead, as key momentum oscillators on the monthly chart are showing a positive divergence. The 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) at ₹268 is likely to act as a key support, followed by ₹252. The stock may gain upside momentum on sustained trade above ₹307 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹355, with some resistance likely around ₹330 and ₹343 levels.
SAILCurrent Price: ₹131 Likely Target: ₹165 Upside Potential: 26% Support: ₹127; ₹117 Resistance: ₹143; ₹155 SAIL stock is expected to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹117, with near support visible at ₹127. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹170 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹143 and ₹155 levels.
Blue StarCurrent Price: ₹1,958 Likely Target: ₹2,400 Upside Potential: 22.6% Support: ₹1,750; ₹1,600 Resistance: ₹2,100; ₹2,200 Blue Star Company stock can potentially rally to ₹2,400 levels, suggests the monthly chart. On its way up, the stock is likely to counter resistance around ₹2,100 and ₹2,200 levels. Major support for the stock stands at ₹1,750 and ₹1,600 levels.
PGELCurrent Price: ₹569 Likely Target: ₹820 Upside Potential: 44% Support: ₹500; ₹471 Resistance: ₹612; ₹700; ₹760 PG Electroplast share price has cracked nearly 56 per cent from its record high of ₹1,054 in the last 10 months. Prior to which, the stock had zoomed as much as 539 per cent in the preceding 10 months. The stock has bounced back after testing the key monthly trend line support at ₹471. Break and sustained trade above ₹612 levels, can trigger a pullback rally towards ₹850 levels, with some resistance likely around ₹700 and ₹760 levels. Near support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹500-mark.
Chennai PetroCurrent Price: ₹735 Likely Target: ₹1,000 Upside Potential: 36% Support: ₹698; ₹642 Resistance: ₹850; ₹915; ₹960 Chennai Petro is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the stock quotes above ₹698, below which support for the stock exists at ₹642. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹1,000-mark, with interim resistance likely around ₹850, ₹915 and ₹960 levels.
