DLF rallies 19% in 9 days, nears 52-week high on hopes of healthy sales

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%
RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement
MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24
RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%
Real estate shares weak; Godrej Properties, DLF, Mahindra Life shed 3% each
Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here
Stock of this conductor manufacturer has zoomed 100% in 2.5 months
Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high
TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts
Anand Rathi Wealth soars 6%, hits record high on strong Q4 result