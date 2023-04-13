Anand Rathi Wealth soars 6%, hits record high on strong Q4 result

Anand Rathi Wealth hits record high, soars 8% on strong Q2 results
Anand Rathi Wealth's profit surges 33% in FY23, revenue rises 31%
Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts
Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY
No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts
RBI okays re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as AU SFB's MD; stock surges 16%
TCS slips nearly 2% on weak management commentary post Q4 results
MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts; IT stocks bleed post TCS Q4; FMCGs gain
Chart check: Buy the dips in Nifty Pharma, Sell the rallies in Nifty FMCG
Stocks to Watch: TCS, Infosys, Karnataka Bank, FRL, Jindal Stainless