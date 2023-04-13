close

Anand Rathi Wealth soars 6%, hits record high on strong Q4 result

Given the increase in incomes and savings, the management believes there is significant untapped market for the wealth management sector

SI Reporter Mumbai
markets

Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
Buzzing stocks | Anand Rathi Wealth Limited | Markets

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 11:09 AM IST

