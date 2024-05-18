Dr Reddy's, Phoenix Mills, NHPC among 12 stocks to watch on Saturday,May 18

3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

Stocks to watch on May 18: Indian stock markets could open higher on May 18, following the strong performance of US equities.



US equities on Friday gained, with the Dow Jones closing above the historic 40,000-level for the first time ever.

In European markets, however, there was a slight downturn after a nine-day winning streak. Germany’s DAX closed 0.18 per cent lower, while the UK’s FTSE fell 0.22 per cent.

Given these developments, here are some stocks to track on for May 18:

Pfizer: The pharma company’s profit rose 38 per cent to Rs 179 crore, with revenue decreasing by 4.5 per cent to Rs 546.6 crore and Ebitda increasing by 4.2 per cent to Rs 189.4 crore.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (DRL): The company received a Form 483 with two observations from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) following a routine good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection at its formulations manufacturing facilities in Duvvada.

NHPC: The company reported a 16.3 per cent decrease in net profit to Rs 549.8 crore, with revenue down 6.9 per cent to Rs 1,888.1 crore and Ebitda falling 1.4 per cent to Rs 885.4 crore.

Bharat Bijlee: Motors and generators company witnessed an 80.3 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 48.5 crore, with revenue zooming 36.7 per cent to Rs 587.5 crore and Ebitda rising 58.5 per cent to Rs 61.5 crore.

Astral: The company profit decreased 11.7 per cent to Rs 181.6 crore, with revenue increasing 8 per cent to Rs 1,625 crore and Ebitda declining 5.7 per cent to Rs 291.4 crore.

The Phoenix Mills: The company’s profit increased 28.6 per cent to Rs 326.7 crore, with revenue up 79.1 per cent to Rs 1,306 crore and Ebitda rising 45.5 per cent to Rs 626.7 crore.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: Its net profit fell to Rs 19.5 crore in Q4FY24, with revenue down 2 per cent to Rs 1,536 crore and Ebitda declining 25.3 per cent to Rs 165 crore.

Balrampur Chini: The company recorded a 20 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 203.4 crore, and a 3.8 per cent decrease in revenue to Rs 1,434.3 crore for the fourth quarter.

Balkrishna Industries: The company’s profit rose 87.4 per cent to Rs 486.8 crore, with revenue up 15.7 per cent to Rs 2,682 crore and Ebitda rising 42 per cent to Rs 681.2 crore.

JB Chemicals: It achieved a 44 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 126.2 crore, with revenue up 13 per cent to Rs 861.7 crore and Ebitda increasing by 21.3 per cent to Rs 197.7 crore.

Sudarshan Chemicals: The chemicals company recorded a 78 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 58 crore, with revenue up 10.6 per cent to Rs 758.1 crore and Ebitda rising 43.5 per cent to Rs 113 crore.

Concord Biotech: Saudi Food & Drug Authority recently inspected Concord Biotech’s manufacturing unit, affirming its operational standards from May 14-16.