NSE, BSE special mkt session on Saturday, May 18: Check timing, price bands

NSE, BSE special trading session on May 18: Indian stock markets will remain open on Saturday, May 18, 2024, as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have scheduled a special trading session, in the equity and equity derivatives segments, to evaluate their disaster preparedness in the event of major disruptions.

Both exchanges will undergo an intraday switch from the primary site to the disaster recovery (DR) site during this session.

"Members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting a special live trading session with intra-day switch over from Primary site to Disaster Recovery site on Saturday, May 18, 2024 in Equity and Equity Derivatives segments," NSE said in a statement on May 7.

Previously, on March 2, the NSE, and the BSE had conducted a similar trading session, aligning with discussions with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and their technical advisory committee to assess market infrastructure establishments' preparedness for unforeseen events and the ability to restore operations from the DR site within the specified time frame.

Stock market special session time: For the primary session (cash market), the morning block deal window will take place between 8:45 AM-9:00 AM. This will be followed by the pre-open, which will run through 9:00 AM to 9:08 AM.

Trading during the first session (primary site) will run from 9:15 AM to 10:00 AM.

There will be a break till 11:15 AM.

For the second session (disaster recovery site), the pre-open session will run from 11:15 AM to 11:23 AM. Normal trading will be from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The post-close order closing and modifications will be allowed till 1:00 PM.

Meanwhile, for the F&O segment, the initial session will commence at 9:15 am and conclude at 10 am, with trading conducted from the primary site. The second session, which will be conducted at the disaster recovery site, will run from 11:45 am to 12:40 pm, facilitating trading activities.

Will there be any change in price bands during Saturday, May 18's, special trading session?



During the trading session on May 18, all securities, including those with derivative products, will have a maximum price band of 5 per cent. Securities already in the 2 per cent or lower price band will retain their respective bands.



Price bands of 5 per cent will be applicable on all close ended Mutual Funds (MFs).