Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee gains on easing India-US trade tensions; opens higher at 88.83/$

Rupee gains on easing India-US trade tensions; opens higher at 88.83/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 10 paise higher at 88.83 against the greenback on Thursday

Indian Rupee

Indian Rupee

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee traded higher on Thursday, even as crude oil prices advanced, amid optimism over a potential US-India trade deal. 
 
The domestic currency opened 10 paise higher at 88.83 against the greenback on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The currency fell 2.59 per cent so far this year. The currency remained under pressure during Samvat 2081, depreciating by 4.36 per cent against the dollar in the period. The domestic unit hit multiple record lows during the year due to foreign outflows.
 
The Indian Rupee is expected to open stronger at 87.83, driven by optimism over a potential US-India trade deal, which could reduce tariffs from 50 per cent to 16 per cent, analysts said. 
 
   
India and the US are likely to close the trade deal soon, in which the tariffs for Indian exports could be slashed to 15-16 per cent from 50 per cent, according to reports.
 
Market sentiment remains cautious, with traders monitoring global cues, US economic data, and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) signals, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. "Exporters may sell above 88.00, while importers can buy on dips, with 87.60 holding so far."

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE oct 23

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 500pts; Nifty atop 26,000; IT shares rally; Infosys up 3%

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: Infosys, LTIMindtree, BEL, Ola, UBL, Federal Bank

Muhurat trading is a symbolic, hour-long session hosted by stock in India.

Muhurat Trading 2025 highlights: Sensex, Nifty settle flat; Metal, Pharma stocks shine

markets

UTI AMC shares slide as profit halves; RBL Bank surges 9% on NBD deal

initial public offering, IPO

ARCIL set to go public as Sebi clears IPO plan of India's oldest ARC

 
Meanwhile, the RBI did not purchase dollars for the second consecutive month amid pressure on the rupee. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $7.6 billion in August, compared with $2.5 billion in July. 
 
As of September 2025, the real effective exchange rate (REER) of the Indian rupee fell further to 97.6, from 98.8 in August. REER adjusts the nominal effective exchange rate to account for inflation differentials between India and its major trading partners.
 
The dollar index edged higher while the US 10-year bond yield was lower on Thursday, driven by safe haven flows and anticipation of the delayed US September CPI data. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.15 per cent at 99.04.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices rose to the highest level in two weeks amid renewed geopolitical tensions and US sanctions targeting the US oil firms, analysts said. Brent crude price was up 2.73 per cent at 64.29 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 2.85 per cent at 60.19 per barrel, as of 9:09 AM IST.  

More From This Section

Can Fin Homes share price

Why Motilal Oswal retained 'Neutral' call on Can Fin Homes despite Q2 beat?

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

3 reasons why Axis Securities slashed IndiaMART Intermesh target price

What to expect in Samvat 2082

Earnings revival to liquidity boost: Key factors to watch this Samvat 2082

Real Estate, capital market

Nuvama retains 'Buy' on Sunteck Realty, trims target to ₹531 on MMR caution

dividend stocks today

Dividends: LTIMindtree, IRFC, 7 other stocks to watch as markets reopen

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil currency market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon