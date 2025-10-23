Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Manali Petrochemicals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, LTIMindtree, Gulshan Polyols

Stock Alert: Manali Petrochemicals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, LTIMindtree, Gulshan Polyols

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 23 October 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Manali Petrochemicals (MPL) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, AMCHEM Speciality Chemicals has entered into a share purchase agreement with Italy-based Coim S.p.A. for the sale of its entire stake in Notedome, a UK-based company.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its manufacturing facility located in Andhra Pradesh.

LTIMindtree announced that Nachiket Deshpande, whole-time director & president of the company, has tendered his resignation with effective from 31 October 2025.

 

Gulshan Polyols announced that it has received an order worth Rs 1,185 crore for the supply of ethanol to oil marketing companies (OMCs) under the governments ethanol blended petrol (EBP) programme.

Filatex India said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Revti Business and Wastewear to jointly work on textile recycling, product innovation, and sustainable manufacturing practices.

GIFT Nifty suggests red opening for key indices; India's infrastructure output up 3% YoY in Sept'25

EPack Prefab Technologies consolidated net profit rises 104.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Jain Resource Recycling consolidated net profit rises 87.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Julien Agro Infratech standalone net profit declines 20.59% in the September 2025 quarter

EPack Prefab Technologies standalone net profit rises 115.36% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 7:04 AM IST

