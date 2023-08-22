Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.09%)
65277.46 + 61.37
Nifty (0.08%)
19408.50 + 14.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.73%)
5370.65 + 38.70
Nifty Midcap (0.64%)
38369.55 + 243.15
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44081.75 + 79.75
Heatmap

Dredging Corporation surges 14%, hits over 4-year high on solid Q1 results

The company said that they are aiming at a record highest turnover of Rs 1,200 crore for FY24

Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 10:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL) jumped 14 per cent to hit over four-year high of Rs 487 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade, on the back of heavy volumes. The stock quoted its highest level since September 2018.

In the past seven days, the stock price of DCIL has appreciated 33 per cent after the company posted a net profit of Rs 15.15 crore for the April-June quarter (Q1FY24) on account of reduced expenses, as against a net loss of Rs 15.71 crore in Q1FY23.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), too, increased more than two-fold to Rs 55.86 crore during the quarter under review versus Rs 25.10 crore, in the year-ago period. Total income, however, declined to Rs 205.18 crore in Q1FY24.

Also Read

Govt launches online portal to monitor dredging projects real-time

Shipping Corporation soars 10% on govt's approval to demerger plan

Sonowal launches 'Sagar Samriddhi' system to track dredging activity

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Shipping Corporation fixes March 31 as record date for demerger; stk up 4%

Adani Enterprises gains 3% as promoter firm buys 2% stake via open market

Stocks to Watch: Adani Power, Glenmark Pharma, Union Bnk, SJS, Paytm, RITES

Market LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts; Adani Power up 5%, Jio Financial down 5%

Nifty Fin Services, Pvt Bank indices may consolidate in this trading band

Ambuja Cements' open offer for Sanghi Industries to commence from Sept 29

The management said that the quarter witnessed successful completion of several significant dredging projects, which contributed to the company’s India revenue surge.

"We are committed to maintain this upward trend and continue to show improvement in the performance, aiming at a record highest turnover of Rs 1,200 crore for the current financial year 2023-24. We will continue to focus on advancing technological capabilities and expanding its project portfolio," the management added.

DCIL has over four decades of presence in the dredging sector and provides dredging services in shipping channels of major, non-major ports, naval establishments, fishing harbors, power plants, state governments, private organisation, shipyards and other maritime organizations.

The company has been providing capital dredging  new harbors, deepening of existing harbors or maintenance of dredging for the upkeep of the required draft at various ports along the 7,500 kilometers coastline of India.

As part of strategic divestment initiative taken by Government of India (GoI), on March 08, 2019, GoI had executed Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with consortium of four ports (namely Vishakhap atnam Port Trust (VPT), Paradip Port Trust (PPT), Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Deendayal Port Trust (DPT)) pursuant to which 73.47 per cent of the equity stake of DCIL held by GoI have been transferred along with transfer control to the consortium of four ports resulting in change in promoters.

As on June 30, 2023, Visakhapatnam Port Trust holds 19.47 per cent with other three ports holding 18 per cent each in DCIL. All the four ports are under the direct administrative control of the Ministry of Shipping (MoS). With change in promoters, DCIL expects to derive benefit by virtue of receipt of orders on nomination basis, said analysts.

Topics : Buzzing stocks Dredging Corporation of India Shipping industry Q1 results stocks to watch Indian markets Markets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesAdani EnterprisesOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon