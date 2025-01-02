Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 11:43 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Petronet LNG share price tumbles 8.5%; why are the PSU's stocks falling?

Petronet LNG share price tumbles 8.5%; why are the PSU's stocks falling?

Petronet LNG share price: According to reports, PNGRB said that despite Dahej's plan to expand its capacity to 22.5 MMTPA, the re-gas charges have risen by 5 per cent annually

Benchmark indices dropped as much as 2 per cent before recouping half the losses, as uncertainty around the tightly contested US Presidential election, sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and earnings disappointments weighed on t

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Petronet LNG shares: Petronet LNG share price cracked on the bourses today, tumbling 8.46 per cent to Rs 317.95 per share on the BSE. The shares hit a low of Rs 317.8 per share on the NSE.
 
The weakness in Petronet LNG share price came amid reports of regulatory body Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) pulling up Petronet LNG for levying higher charges.
 
According to several media reports, which Business Standard couldn’t independently verify, PNGRB said that despite Dahej's plan to expand its capacity to 22.5 MMTPA, the re-gas charges have risen by 5 per cent annually.
 
 
“Rising charges at a time when the capacities have increased, in addition to over 90 per cent capacity utilisation, has resulted in Petronet LNG to generate profits immensely at the cost of gas consumers," PNGRB reportedly pointed out.
 
"As new terminals are established nationwide, they follow the same tariff basis as Dahej, which needs reconsideration," the regulator added.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi (right) and Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Partho Banerjee at the launch of the new Dzire on Monday

Maruti Suzuki shares vroom 6% in two day; here's what's boosting rally

Navi Mumbai airport test landing

Jai Corp tanks 19% on heavy volumes, nears 52-wk low; down 37% in 1 month

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance shares rally 4% today, trade as top Sensex, Nifty gainer

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

DCX Systems rises 3% on securing Rs 19-cr order from Israel's Elta Systems

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

This SME stock soars 35% in 2 days; zoomed 243% over issue price in 12 days

 
PNGRB, thus, possibly suggested to bring regassification activity under a regulatory framework to ensure fair pricing, transparency, and efficient utilisation of LNG import infrastructure.
 
Notably, Petronet's Dahej LNG terminal is the largest single-location LNG storage and regasification terminal in the country. It clocked  a 7 per cent growth in throughput year-on-year at the end of the September quarter this year.
 
The terminal witnessed an average capacity utilisation of 104 per cent in the first two quarters of the current year. It processed 225 trillion British thermal units (tBtu) of LNG in Q2, as against 210 tBtu in the corresponding period of FY24.
 
Taking cognizance of the suggestion, global brokerage Citi has opened a 90-day Negative Catalyst Watch on Petronet LNG as the move, if implemented, may introduce a meaningful regulatory risk for the company, Citi said.
 
"Together with increasing competition, we believe this adds to the uncertainty on the sustainability of Petronet LNG's historically strong pricing power," Citi said.
 
The brokerage has maintained its ‘Sell’ rating on Petronet LNG stock with a share price target of Rs 310.
 
In the July-September quarter, Petronet LNG reported a 1.73 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 870.6 crore, up from Rs 855.74 crore in Q2FY24.
 
On a sequential basis, profit fell 21.2 per cent from Rs 1,105.47 crore registered in the preceding quarter.
 
The public sector enterprise reported a revenue growth of 3.92 per cent Y-o-Y, at Rs 13,024.29 crore, from Rs 12,532 crore registered in Q2FY24.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 700 pts higher at 79,200; IT, auto, financial stocks lead gains

ipo market listing share market

Parmeshwar Metal IPO update; GMP zooms 33%, subscription gathers pace

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

Goa Carbon zooms 9% as its Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh unit resumes operations

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

Anya Polytech shares list at 22% premium; fall short of IPO GMP forecasts

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

RailTel up 7% on bagging work order worth Rs 78 cr from Bharat Coking Coal

Topics : Buzzing stocks Petronet LNG Petronet LNG stock Markets Domestic gas price hike Rising gas prices gas pricing system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon