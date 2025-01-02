Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / DCX Systems rises 3% on securing Rs 19-cr order from Israel's Elta Systems

DCX Systems rises 3% on securing Rs 19-cr order from Israel's Elta Systems

Under the contract, DCX Systems will manufacture and supply Backplane Module Assemblies to Elta Systems

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

DCX Systems shares rises 3.1 per cent in trade on BSE logging an intraday high at Rs 369.5 per share. The stock was in demand after the company received an order worth Rs 19.33 crore from Elta Systems Ltd, Israel. 
 
Around 10:20 AM, DCX share price was up 1.09 per cent at Rs 362.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.50 per cent at 78,899.69. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 4,030.52 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 451.9 per share and the 52-week low stood at Rs 235 per share.
 
 
Under the contract, DCX Systems will manufacture and supply Backplane Module Assemblies to Elta Systems. The order is worth $2,261,769.60 which is equivalent to about Rs 19.33 crore at an exchange rate of 1$ = Rs 85.5.
 
Earlier, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad Bench approved the scheme of amalgamation of VNG Technology Private Limited, the Promoter of the company, with Raneal Technologies.  

Also Read

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance shares rally 4% today, trade as top Sensex, Nifty gainer

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

This SME stock soars 35% in 2 days; zoomed 243% over issue price in 12 days

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

Goa Carbon zooms 9% as its Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh unit resumes operations

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

Anya Polytech shares list at 22% premium; fall short of IPO GMP forecasts

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

RailTel up 7% on bagging work order worth Rs 78 cr from Bharat Coking Coal

 
DCX Systems specialises in providing end-to-end solutions in the field of electronic manufacturing services (EMS), particularly for industries such as defense, aerospace, telecom, and automotive. The company was founded in 2011 and has rapidly grown to become a significant player in the Indian electronics manufacturing sector.
 
The company focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing of complex electronic systems and assemblies. They provide services like printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, cable assemblies, system integration, and testing, catering to both commercial and defense sectors. They are known for offering tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of clients across various industries, with a strong emphasis on high-quality, reliable products.
 
The company is committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, and it continues to expand its portfolio of services to meet the increasing demand for advanced electronic systems across a range of critical sectors.
 
In the past one year, DCX Systems shares have gained 5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 9.2 per cent. 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 350 pts at 78,850; Nifty at 23,850; IT, auto, financials gain

IPO

Indo Farm Equipment IPO Day 3; check subscription status, GMP, key details

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

ATGL, IRB, Kalyan Jewellers top F&O buys in Jan thus far; FIIs short Nifty

global stocks

Asian shares stumble as 2025 begins with focus on Trump's policies

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Dividend, Bonus, Stock-split: KPI Green, 4 others to remain in focus

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon