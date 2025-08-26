Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RIL AGM: How the stock fared before, after the AGM; what to expect now?

RIL AGM: How the stock fared before, after the AGM; what to expect now?

Reliance Industries stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹1,441 levels for further gains to emerge, suggests technical chart.

Reliance stock outlook ahead of 48th AGM.

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries (RIL) stock has outperformed the equity benchmark indices so far in the month of August in the run-up to the company's 48th Annual General Meeting, scheduled for Friday, August 29, 2025.  RIL stock has gained 1.5 per cent thus far in August, while the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark Sensex has dipped 0.1 per cent, and the BSE Oil & Gas index shed 2.7 per cent.  Historical trend shows that RIL stock has made a divergent move when compared to the stock performance in the one-month period prior to the AGMs in the last two calendar years. Data shows that RIL stock had dipped close to 1.5 per cent in 2024 and 2023 in the one-month period before the company's AGM. READ MORE    On Tuesday, RIL stock was down 0.9 per cent at ₹1,401 levels amid weakness in the broader market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.7 per cent or 607 points at 81,028 levels as of 10:30 AM, amid US tariff worries. LIVE MARKET UPDATES  Given this background, here's a technical outlook on Reliance Industries stock ahead of the 48th AGM this Friday. 

Reliance Industries stock outlook

Reliance Industries

Current Price: ₹1,407  Likely Target: ₹1,600  Upside Potential: 13.7%  Support: ₹1,392; ₹1,360; ₹1,339  Resistance: ₹1,441; ₹1,467; ₹1,490; ₹1,535  Reliance Industries (RIL) stock has been consolidating in recent trading sessions, between its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) at ₹1,392 and the super trend line hurdle at ₹1,441. The stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹1,441 levels for further gains to emerge. 
 
 
    The long-term chart hints at a potential rally towards ₹1,600 levels. On its way up, RIL stock may face intermediate resistance around ₹1,467, ₹1,490 and ₹1,535 levels.  The broader trend is likely to remain cautiously optimistic as long as the stock manages to quote above ₹1,339 levels; with interim support visible around ₹1,360 levels. 

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

