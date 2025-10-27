Monday, October 27, 2025 | 12:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / eClerx Services jumps 8%, hits record on stellar Q2 show; top details here

eClerx Services jumps 8%, hits record on stellar Q2 show; top details here

eClerx Services share price rallied after the company posted a strong set of numbers in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).

eClerx Services share price today, October 27, 2025

eClerx Services board approved a share buyback of up to ₹300 crore through the tender offer route at a price of ₹4,500 per share.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

eClerx Services share price today: eClerx Services share price was in demand on Monday, October 27, 2025, with the stock rising up to 7.79 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high (record high) of ₹4,791.75 per share.
 
Around 11:40 AM, eClerx Services share price was off record highs, but continued to trade 5.79 per cent higher at ₹4702.60 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.74 per cent higher at 84,833.59 levels.
 

Why did eClerx Services share price rise in trade today?

 
eClerx Services share price rallied after the company posted a strong set of numbers in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).
 
 
For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, eClerx Services reported operating revenue of ₹1,004.9 crore, marking a 20.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹831.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. 
 
In US dollar terms, operating revenue rose 16.9 per cent to $115.5 million compared to $98.8 million in the same quarter last year. 

Also Read

reliance, reliance industries

Reliance Industries shares rise 2% after incorporating JV with Meta for AI

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

Here's what pushed Poonawalla Fincorp share price up over 4% in trade

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Zen Technologies slips 7% on posting Q2 results; check details here

Asset sale proceeds to aid NCC Limited bottom-line in the second half of FY16

NCC share up 3% on securing orders worth ₹6,829 cr from Central Coalfields

share market

Vikran Engineering shares soar 8% on bourses; check what's fuelling demand

 
Total revenue, including other income, stood at ₹1,035.2 crore, reflecting a 22.6 per cent Y-o-Y rise.  
 
At the operating front, earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) for the period came in at ₹255.8 crore, up 30.5 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
The company’s profit after tax (PAT) grew 30.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹183.2 crore, as against ₹140.2 crore in the previous year. 
 
The total delivery headcount as of September 2025 stood at 21,293, representing an 18 per cent increase annually.
 

eClerx Services buyback

 
The Board approved a share buyback of up to ₹300 crore through the tender offer route at a price of ₹4,500 per share.
 

About eClerx Services

 
Founded in 2000, eClerx Services Ltd is a leading provider of business process management, automation, and analytics solutions, catering to several Fortune 2000 companies across diverse industries such as financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media and entertainment, manufacturing, travel and leisure, and technology. 
 
eClerx Services employs approximately 21,400 professionals across multiple global locations, including Australia, Canada, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, Dubai, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
 

More From This Section

Nifty 50, MARKET

Nifty 26,000, near all-time high; will market sustain at current levels?

stock market rally, market rise

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rallies 600 pts; Nifty near 26k; SMIDs advance; Vi soars 7%, RIL up 2%

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares rally on US-China trade hopes; Japan's Nikkei tops 50,000 mark

MCX

MCX shares rise 3% on launching Options contract on bullion index

medical, pharma, research

Laurus zooms 105% in 1 year, hits new high. Should you buy, hold or sell?

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex eClerx Services Share buybacks Buyback offers Buyback Nifty50 Q2 results Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Indian equity markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon