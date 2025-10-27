eClerx Services jumps 8%, hits record on stellar Q2 show; top details here

eClerx Services share price today: eClerx Services share price was in demand on Monday, October 27, 2025, with the stock rising up to 7.79 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high (record high) of ₹4,791.75 per share.
Around 11:40 AM, eClerx Services share price was off record highs, but continued to trade 5.79 per cent higher at ₹4702.60 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.74 per cent higher at 84,833.59 levels.
Why did eClerx Services share price rise in trade today?
eClerx Services share price rallied after the company posted a strong set of numbers in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).
For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, eClerx Services reported operating revenue of ₹1,004.9 crore, marking a 20.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹831.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.
In US dollar terms, operating revenue rose 16.9 per cent to $115.5 million compared to $98.8 million in the same quarter last year.
Total revenue, including other income, stood at ₹1,035.2 crore, reflecting a 22.6 per cent Y-o-Y rise.
At the operating front, earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) for the period came in at ₹255.8 crore, up 30.5 per cent Y-o-Y.
The company’s profit after tax (PAT) grew 30.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹183.2 crore, as against ₹140.2 crore in the previous year.
The total delivery headcount as of September 2025 stood at 21,293, representing an 18 per cent increase annually.
eClerx Services buyback
The Board approved a share buyback of up to ₹300 crore through the tender offer route at a price of ₹4,500 per share.
About eClerx Services
Founded in 2000, eClerx Services Ltd is a leading provider of business process management, automation, and analytics solutions, catering to several Fortune 2000 companies across diverse industries such as financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media and entertainment, manufacturing, travel and leisure, and technology.
eClerx Services employs approximately 21,400 professionals across multiple global locations, including Australia, Canada, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, Dubai, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.