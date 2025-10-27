The NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index is seen quoting around 26,000 levels, within striking distance of its all-time high of 26,277 registered on September 27, 2024. The Nifty has rallied over 5 per cent so far in October 2025, and over 10 per cent in the financial year 2025-26. Similarly, the broader - Nifty MidCap 150 and the Nifty SmallCap 250 indices have surged 4.7 per cent and 3.7 per cent so far this month. At current levels, Nifty is roughly 1 per cent away from its peak, while the Nifty MidCap index is 2.2 per cent shy, and the SmallCap lags behind, down 7.3 per cent from its summit. Given this background, will benchmark indices rally to record new highs in the near-term? Here's what technical charts suggest. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rallies 600 pts; Nifty above 25,950; Coforge up 4%, Vi 6%
Nifty 50Current Level: 25,950 Likely Target: 28,300 Upside Potential: 9.1% Support: 25,700; 25,355 Resistance: 26,350; 26,700; 27,300; 27,800 The Nifty is seen quoting firmly above its key moving averages and looks favourably placed on the daily chart. The price-to-moving averages action is also favourable, with shorter-term moving averages seen quoting above longer-term averages.
The daily chart suggests that the near-term trend is likely to remain positive as long as the index holds above 25,700 levels; whereas the overall short-term trend shall remain up above 25,355 levels. On the upside, the Nifty needs to register consistent closes above 25,900 levels in order to build a support base at higher levels. As per the charts, the next hurdle for the Nifty seems around its summit at 26,300 - 26,350 levels. On the upside, the Nifty can potentially zoom towards 28,300 levels, suggests the long-term chart. Intermediate resistance for the NSE benchmark index can be anticipated around 26,700, 27,300 and 27,800 levels.