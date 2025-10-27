Monday, October 27, 2025 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty 26,000, near all-time high; will market sustain at current levels?

Nifty 26,000, near all-time high; will market sustain at current levels?

The daily chart shows that Nifty is favourably placed, with shorter-term moving averages quoting above longer-term averages. Near support for the index is seen at 25,700 and 25,355 levels.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index is seen quoting around 26,000 levels, within striking distance of its all-time high of 26,277 registered on September 27, 2024. The Nifty has rallied over 5 per cent so far in October 2025, and over 10 per cent in the financial year 2025-26.  Similarly, the broader - Nifty MidCap 150 and the Nifty SmallCap 250 indices have surged 4.7 per cent and 3.7 per cent so far this month. At current levels, Nifty is roughly 1 per cent away from its peak, while the Nifty MidCap index is 2.2 per cent shy, and the SmallCap lags behind, down 7.3 per cent from its summit.  Given this background, will benchmark indices rally to record new highs in the near-term? Here's what technical charts suggest.  ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rallies 600 pts; Nifty above 25,950; Coforge up 4%, Vi 6% 

Nifty 50

Current Level: 25,950  Likely Target: 28,300  Upside Potential: 9.1%  Support: 25,700; 25,355  Resistance: 26,350; 26,700; 27,300; 27,800  The  Nifty is seen quoting firmly above its key moving averages and looks favourably placed on the daily chart. The price-to-moving averages action is also favourable, with shorter-term moving averages seen quoting above longer-term averages. 
 
 
  The daily chart suggests that the near-term trend is likely to remain positive as long as the index holds above 25,700 levels; whereas the overall short-term trend shall remain up above 25,355 levels.  On the upside, the Nifty needs to register consistent closes above 25,900 levels in order to build a support base at higher levels. As per the charts, the next hurdle for the Nifty seems around its summit at 26,300 - 26,350 levels.  On the upside, the Nifty can potentially zoom towards 28,300 levels, suggests the long-term chart. Intermediate resistance for the NSE benchmark index can be anticipated around 26,700, 27,300 and 27,800 levels.  ALSO READ | Can Nifty hit 30,000 in Samvat 2082?

Nifty MidCap 150

Current Level: 22,021  Likely Target: 23,200  Upside Potential: 5.4%  Support: 21,850; 21,630; 21,450  Resistance: 22,280; 22,500; 22,800  The Nifty MidCap 150 index is likely to display a positive trend in the near-term as long as it holds above 21,450 levels; with interim support visible at 21,850 and 21,630 levels. On the upside, the MidCap index can attempt a rally towards 23,200 levels. Key hurdles for the index are placed at 22,280, 22,500 and 22,800 levels. 
 
 

Nifty SmallCap 250

Current Level: 17,290  Likely Target: 18,100  Upside Potential: 4.7%  Support: 17,210; 17,025; 16,865  Resistance: 17,550; 17,900  The Nifty SmallCap 250 index has reclaimed the 100-DMA hurdle in recent days. The index is likely to find near support at 17,210 levels; below which next support stands at 17,025; whereas the short-term trend is likely to remain positive above 16,865 levels. 
 
  On the upside, the SmallCap index may pullback to 18,100 levels, hints the long-term chart. On its way up, the Nifty SmallCap index may counter resistance around 17,550 and 17,900 levels. 

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

