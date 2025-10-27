Here's what pushed Poonawalla Fincorp share price up over 4% in trade

Poonawalla Fincorp share price: Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Poonawalla Fincorp (PFL) saw strong demand for its shares among D-Street investors on Monday, October 27, after the company unveiled plans to expand its AI-first transformation with five new deployments across areas such as human resources, governance, and compliance. Following the announcement, the NBFC’s stock climbed 4.56 per cent during the trading session, touching an intraday high of ₹507 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The counter continued to witness buying interest from investors. At 10:47 AM on Monday, Poonawalla Fincorp shares were quoted at ₹502.80, up 3.70 per cent from the previous close of ₹484.85. A combined total of 2.31 million shares, valued at ₹115.93 crore, had already changed hands on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE). However, despite the uptick, the stock remains nearly 11.11 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹570.4, recorded on October 6 earlier this month.
Poonawalla Fincorp expands AI-first transformation
The Cyrus Poonawalla Group-promoted NBFC announced the deployment of five new AI-powered solutions as part of its risk-first and enterprise-wide digital transformation journey. These include an Early Warning System (EWS) for workforce risk, a Travel Bot for operational mobility, RegIntel for compliance intelligence, an ER Governance Tool for employee relations, and AI-driven Suspicious Transaction Reporting (STR) for financial crime compliance, the company said in an exchange filing.
"Together, these solutions embed AI into PFL’s core operations, going beyond automation to create intelligent, scalable, and compliance-ready systems. By shifting from reactive to predictive and prescriptive approaches, PFL is building a digitally confident, governance-driven, and future-ready NBFC," the company said.
Also Read
Arvind Kapil, managing director & CEO of Poonawalla Fincorp, said: “At Poonawalla Fincorp, we now have 45 AI projects underway, reimagining how our organisation works by infusing intelligence into every part of our ecosystem. Whether it’s providing real-time regulatory clarity, improving the accuracy of compliance reporting, predicting and preventing attrition, strengthening employee governance, or simplifying travel operations — each of these AI-led solutions is designed to make us more agile, transparent, and future-ready.”
He added that the depth of AI projects across diverse departments within the company represents an industry-first approach, with some being potential game changers. “This marks an important step in our journey to build a trusted, technology-driven enterprise that empowers our people and elevates the way we work,” Kapil said.