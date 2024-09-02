Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Globus Spirits zooms 28% in two days; Motilal Oswal MF buys stake in co

Globus Spirits zooms 28% in two days; Motilal Oswal MF buys stake in co

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund purchased 200,000 equity shares, representing a 0.69 per cent of the total equity of Globus Spirits on Friday, August 30, via block deal on the NSE.

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex

Representational Image

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Globus Spirits (GSL) hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,154, as they rallied 8 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

In the past two days, the stock of the breweries and distilleries company has zoomed 28 per cent from the level of Rs 900.10 on Thursday, August 29.

On Friday, August 30, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF) purchased 200,000 equity shares of the company, representing 0.69 per cent of the total equity of Globus Spirits, via block deal on the NSE. The domestic mutual fund bought shares at an average price of Rs 1,071.49 per share, data from the exchange showed.

Motital Oswal MF held nil or below 1% stake in the company, as on June 30, 2024. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At 10:06 AM, GSL was trading 2 per cent higher at Rs 1,096, as compared to the 0.20 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.
A combined 1.8 million shares of the company had changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

The stock had hit a record high of Rs 1,760 on January 14, 2022.

GSL is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and selling of branded Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL), and bulk alcohol comprising rectified spirit and ENA. The company is also involved in franchisee bottling for renowned brand owners.

GSL operates five modern and fully integrated grain-based distilleries at Behror (Rajasthan), Samalkha (Haryana), Panagarh (West Bengal), Vaishali (Bihar), and Baharagora (Jharkhand), with a combined capacity of around 268 million litres per annum.

In terms of outlook, the company said that ethanol will grow its top line due GSL's recent expansion in West Bengal and Jharkhand. "The government’s initiative of 20 per cent blending of petrol in the country by 2025 has given us an opportunity," GSL said in its FY24 annual report.

GSL has also forayed into the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) segment with the formation of a subsidiary, called Bored Beverages.
That comes on the back of estimates that peg India’s RTD market volume to grow to 65.6 million litres by FY25, from 38.2 million litres in FY20.

The company also recently announced a joint venture (JV) partnership with diversified Caribbean conglomerate ANSA McAL Ltd, with the primary objective of engaging in the manufacturing, sourcing and distribution of beer in India.

However, the initial focus of the JV is on launching the 'Carib' beer brand in the Indian market, GSL said in its FY24 annual report.

Also Read

Allied Blenders & Distillers

ABD in talks with Russian Standard, ThaiBev for India product distribution

alcohol, wine, liquor

Globus Spirits zooms 11% as co commissions additional capacity at two units

valuation stock market

SJVN, RailTel, NHPC get 'Navratna' status; stocks rise up to 5.2%

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

GPT Infra stock gains 5% on emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 204-cr project

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Bank holidays in September 2024: Check the full list before making a visit

Topics : Globus Spirits Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE NSE BSE NSE equity S&P BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon