Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rainbow Children's Medicare newly rated 'Buy' at Axis Sec; 21% upside seen

Rainbow Children's Medicare newly rated 'Buy' at Axis Sec; 21% upside seen

Rainbow is India's largest multi-speciality paediatric and perinatal healthcare chain, built on clinical excellence, early specialisation, and disciplined expansion, believes Axis Securities

Rainbow Children's Medicare share price

(Photo: AdobeStock)

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Axis Securities has initiated coverage on Rainbow Children’s Medicare with a ‘Buy’ call. The brokerage has given a target of ₹1,625 per share, implying a 21 per cent upside from Tuesday’s close of ₹1,341.7 per share, driven by Rainbow’s scalable asset-light model and strong positioning in complex paediatric and perinatal care.
 
On Tuesday, Rainbow Children’s Medicare share price closed 1.06 per cent higher at ₹1355.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.12 per cent at 80,267.62. 

Why is Axis Securities bullish on Rainbow Children’s Medicare?

Excellence in Paediatric and Neonatal Care

Rainbow is India’s largest multi-speciality paediatric and perinatal healthcare chain, built on clinical excellence, early specialisation, and disciplined expansion, believes Axis Securities. Its hub-and-spoke model — anchored by Hyderabad (950 beds), Bengaluru (500 beds), and Chennai (300 beds) — enables efficient expansion, scale-driven synergies, and strong referral networks.
 
 
Nearly one-third of Rainbow’s beds are ICU-focused, the highest in the sector, equipping it to handle high-acuity, complex paediatric and neonatal cases, including congenital interventions, emergency surgeries, and high-risk deliveries. Its integrated mother-and-child ecosystem enhances patient stickiness and establishes Rainbow as the referral destination of choice.

Asset-light model: Structural margin advantage

The company’s asset-light hub-and-spoke model is the cornerstone of its investment appeal, according to brokerage. Large hubs deliver tertiary and quaternary care, while smaller spoke hospitals cater to primary and secondary needs at significantly lower capex, achieving quicker break-even.

Also Read

trading, stock market

JK Tyre, Timken among 5 smallcap stock ideas with upto 27% upside potentialpremium

Stock Market LIVE today, October 1, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia mixed; RBI MPC decision, Jain Resource, EPack IPOs in focus

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor

RBI MPC meeting LIVE updates: Governor Sanjay Malhotra to announce policy decision today

Solar industry, solar sector, China's solar industry

Analysts see up to 34% upside in ACME Solar Holdings stock; here's why

Warren Buffet, Berkshire Hathaway,

Warren Buffett's Berkshire nears deal to buy OxyChem for $10 billion

 
The brokerage reckons that this strategy maximises referral synergies, optimises super-speciality doctor utilisation, and enables rapid, capital-efficient geographic expansion. With capex per bed of ₹5–6 million compared to significantly higher spends by peers, the model drives structurally superior Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (Ebitda) margins (32 per cent), minimal debt, and scalable growth across cities, making Rainbow a compelling long-term investment in paediatric and maternity healthcare.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Capacity expansion underway

Rainbow is targeting a 1.5 times increase in capacity over the next three years through a mix of greenfield projects and acquisitions.Key projects include:
  • Gurugram: 300-bed hub + 100-bed spoke
  • Coimbatore: 130 beds (FY27E)
  • Rajahmundry: 100 beds (FY25E)
  • Guwahati: 100 operational + 50 planned
  • Multiple Bengaluru spokes and the Warangal acquisition

Strong cashflows, debt-free growth

With obligations limited to leases, Rainbow operates a debt-free balance sheet and robust cash flow profile. Over FY26–28E, Axis Securities expects the company to generate ₹1,100–1,200 crore in Free cash flow to the firm (FCFF), sufficient to fund ongoing expansions, including Gurugram and Tamil Nadu. Supported by ₹700 crore in cash, recent acquisitions in Guwahati and Warangal, and healthy operating cash flows, Rainbow is well-placed to self-fund growth as well as pursue strategic merger and acquisition (M&A).

Outlook

The brokerage expects double-digit revenue growth with sustained 32–33 per cent Ebitda margins over the medium term, backed by disciplined execution and favourable industry tailwinds. 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Top stock picks for today, Oct 1: Hind Zinc, Hero MotoCorp, Canara Bank

markets, Sensex, nifty

Kolte Patil, NMDC: 5 stocks in Motilal Oswal quant multi-factor watchlist

buy or sell

Hindustan Zinc, Canara Bank: Chandan Taparia's strategy for top stocks

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Hero MotoCorp, Delhivery, BEL among Motilal Oswal's top growth bets

share market

Don't miss out on these 2 stock picks from HDFC Securities; details inside

Topics : Rainbow Hospitals Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty The Smart Investor BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeBihar Final Voter ListGold-Silver Price TodayInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon