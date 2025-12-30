Nifty F&O expiry: Analysts see 26,000 as key resistance; strategy today

The NSE Nifty 50 index has shed 230 points or 0.9 per cent in the last four straight trading sessions. In the process, the Nifty is seen quoting near its 50-day moving average, which stands at 25,923 on the daily chart. Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities highlights that the Nifty seems to be failing to sustain the recent recovery attempts. The daily candle on Monday reflects renewed selling pressure, with the index slipping back after facing resistance near the 26,100–26,000 zone, the analyst said. "The index has now moved below the 20-day moving average, which is placed near 25,980, indicating a loss of short-term momentum. However, Nifty continues to trade above the lower Bollinger Band, keeping the broader range intact and preventing any sharp expansion in volatility," explains Om Mehra.
The technical analyst expects support for the Nifty around 25,860 levels, which is the 78.6 per cent retracement level. On the upside, 26,000–26,050 remains the first resistance band, while 26,150 continues to act as a higher and more formidable hurdle for any sustainable rebound, the analyst said in a note. Failure to hold 25,900, especially in the initial hour, could drag Nifty towards 25,800–25,700, with a decisive breakdown opening the door to a deeper corrective phase, warns Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money. "Momentum indicators reflect caution, with the RSI hovering near 49 and showing a bearish crossover, while MACD remains bearish but with a narrowing histogram, hinting that downside momentum may be gradually waning. As long as Nifty sustains above 25,950, recovery attempts toward 26,050–26,100 remain possible, keeping the short-term bias neutral to cautiously bearish," Ponmudi said. Overall, as long as the Nifty holds above 25,800, it is likely to consolidate within the 25,800–26,325 range in the short term, believes Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivative Research of Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates.