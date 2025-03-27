Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Exchanges to choose between Tuesday and Thursday for derivatives expiry

Sebi proposes to limit expiry on two days a week

stock market trading

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has put forth a proposal to limit equity derivatives expiries to either Tuesdays or Thursdays for each exchange.  Effectively, exchanges will have to opt for either of these two days.
  
Currently, the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) use Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, as expiry days for single stock and index derivatives contracts, a practice formalised in January 2025.
 
NSE recently proposed shifting its final settlement day to Monday, prompting SEBI to step in and formalise the framework. Given SEBI's latest proposal, the exchange may have to withdraw the plan.
 
 
The move to standardise the expiry days of equity derivatives contracts across stock exchanges is aimed at balancing market stability, investor protection, and innovation.
 
The move comes amid a surge in derivatives trading volumes, particularly in index options on expiry days, which has raised concerns over concentration risk and market integrity.

All other equity derivatives—including benchmark index futures, non-benchmark index futures/options, and single stock futures/options—will have a minimum tenure of one month, with expiries set for the last Tuesday or Thursday of each month.
 
Exchanges will now require SEBI’s prior approval to launch or modify any contract expiry or settlement day.
 

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

