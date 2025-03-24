Monday, March 24, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sensex jumps 900 points, Nifty hits 23,600: 3 reasons behind the rally

Sensex jumps 900 points, Nifty hits 23,600: 3 reasons behind the rally

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Share market rally: Continuing the market rally witnessed last week, the benchmark indices opened in green on Monday on the back of a rally in banking and realty stocks. The BSE Sensex jumped nearly 900 points to hit intraday high of Rs 77,843.84 and the NSE Nifty gained 280 points to hit intraday high of 23,638.40.
 
Last week, the Sensex surged 4.16 per cent and Nifty50 gained 4.25 per cent. Analysts suggest that the improving macros of the Indian economy, fair valuations and FIIs turning net buyers are the key reasons behind the reversal of trend in the Indian market. 
 
 
Banking stocks-led the rally with NSE PSU Banks surging up to 3 per cent. In addition, the Nifty Realty index jumped 1.79 per cent and Nifty Oil & Gas surged nearly 1.5 per cent.
 
VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services says this has triggered massive short covering leading to sharp spikes in prices. Even though the undertone of the market is bullish investors have to be careful. 
 
Here are the three key reasons why markets are rising:

Fair Valuations:  “With the recent fall making stocks attractive across several sectors, including broader mid & small-cap indices, investors continued with short covering which helped Sensex breach the 77,000 mark in intra-day trades om Friday. Also, investors could be squaring off their positions ahead of next week's monthly F&O expiry, resulting in a sharp rally,” Tapse added.
 
FPIs coming back: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) inflows stood at ₹7,470.36 crore on Friday, largely on the back of FTSE March Review. The FII reversal has boosted the market sentiment that had been dented by persistent selling by foreign investors since October last year.
 
Stable Indian Rupee: The Indian rupee jumped 12 paise to 85.85 against the US dollar on Monday, backed by strong domestic inflows. Despite the global uncertainties, the weakening dollar provided an additional boost to the investor sentiment. “Investors shrugged off negative global markets sentiment, as FIIs making a steady comeback to local equities this week coupled with a sharp drop in the domestic currency level provided a major fillip,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities. 
 
Ambareesh Baliga, independent market analyst, says this bounce back appears to be mostly over and could see the Nifty rise another 200-300 points from here. “However, I believe the markets may not react well to the uncertainties around April 2nd, or as that date approaches. Therefore, we may experience a correction towards the end of this week,” he added.
 

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

