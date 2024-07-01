Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Explained: What is Basic Demat Account charges, Sebi rule, investment limit

All you need to know about different kinds of demat accounts; eligibility criteria, investment limit, charges and Sebi regulations.

Industry players say the number of demat accounts will continue to grow. However, the pace of addition may moderate.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In its bid to further boost participation in the equity market and promote ease of doing investments, the market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday announced comprehensive changes in norms related to a Basic Service Demat Account (BSDA).

Twelve years after its introduction in the year 2012, Sebi on June 30, 2024, not only increased the investment limit for the Basic Service Demat Account, but also reviewed the annual maintenance charges and eligibility criteria.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new guidelines will come into effect from September 01, 2024.

Here’s all you need to know about what is a basic service demat account, the difference when compared with a regular demat account, the charges, eligibility criteria, investment threshold and norms related to it.

What is a Basic Service Demat Account?

A Basic Service Demat Account just like a normal Demat account helps investors to hold equity shares/ other securities investments such as – bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs)  in an electronic format. It is also commonly known as a Dematerialised account. 

The key difference between BSDA and a regular demat account, is that the former is a more basic version of the latter. This facility was introduced by Sebi primarily to reduce the burden of demat charges on small retail investors.

What is the eligibility criterion for BSDA?

Any individual who has only one demat account, with his/ her name as the first holder  and where the value of investments, in debt and equity, does not exceed Rs 10 lakh is eligible to be qualified as a BSDA account holder.

More From This Section

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stock Market LIVE: IT, smallcaps shine in firm trade; Sensex vaults 400 pts, Nifty holds 24,100

shares

REC's shares climb 5% over steady growth in Q1FY25 loan disbursements

Small Finance Bank Stocks

Buzzing stocks today, July 1: Auto, Tata Consumer, HDFC Life, NTPC, Pharma

TCS

Nifty IT index jumps 2%; Tech Mahindra, Persistent trade at 52-week highs

PremiumPaytm

Paytm, PVR Inox: Can laggards of H1-2024 script turnaround? What charts say


The earlier investment capping was Rs 2 lakh for BSDA; Sebi has now revised this limit by 5-fold.

What happens if the investment value crosses Rs 10 lakh?

As and when the value of securities in the portfolio (BSDA) crosses the Rs 10 lakh threshold, the account shall automatically be converted into a regular demat account.

Sebi has mandated Depository Participants (DPs) to review all demat accounts at the end of each billing cycle.

basic services demat account

 

What happens to my existing demat account?

As per Sebi directive, DPs have been asked to convert existing eligible demat accounts to BSDA within two months unless the account holder opts to keep their regular demat account via email. 

So in case, your portfolio value stands below Rs 10 lakh as of date, your demat account will be classified as BSDA; else remain a regular demat account.

What is the Annual Maintenance Charges (AMC) for BSDA?

There will be NIL AMC charges for BSDA with investments up to Rs 4 lakh; this limit has been revised upwards from the existing cap of Rs 2 lakh. For investment value above Rs 4 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakh; a fixed fee of Rs 100 will be charged as AMC.

Can I get physical statements for my BSDA?

Yes. Account holders can place a request for physical statement. Sebi has notified a fee of Rs 25 per statement. However, all digital statements will be Free of Cost.

Also Read

Nominee

Demat accounts, MF portfolios won't be frozen in absence of nomination

demat market share stock

Sebi mulls raising threshold for basic service demat account to Rs 10 lakh

demat

Vital step for demat account security: Know how to add nominee details

demat

Ladakh, Mizoram, Lakshadweep: Why are demat accounts rising in these cities

demat

Demat accounts hit new high, touch 15 crore in March 2024

Topics : demat account stock market trading Stock market investment Sebi norms Indian stock exchanges Dematerialisation of shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon