Buzzing stocks today, July 1: Auto, Tata Consumer, HDFC Life, NTPC, Pharma

Stocks to Watch today, Monday, July 1, 2024: Markets are entering an eventful week on a sombre note. At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were flat at 24,126 levels.

Today, auto sales data, and HSBC Manufacturing PMI data for June will be on investors' radar.

Globally, markets were sideways with most Asian peers listless.



Here are the top buzzing stocks to watch today, July 1:

Auto stocks: Shares of Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, M&M, among other automobile stocks will be in focus amid the announcement of June auto sales data.

JSW Energy: JSW Neo Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has received a letter of award for wind-solar hybrid power projects of 300 MW from SJVN, for setting up of 1,500 MW ISTS connected wind-solar hybrid power projects (Hybrid-2).

Tata Consumer Products: The Tata Group company has received an income tax demand of Rs 171.83 crore for the assessment year 2019-20.

Tata Consumer Products, however, said the demand is not maintainable and it is in the process of preferring an appeal and rectification against the said order.

Zydus Lifesciences, Dr Reddy's Labs: Zydus Life has announced licensing agreement with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories for co-marketing of Pertzumab Biosimilar, a critical drug for breast cancer patients in India.

Craftsman Automation: The company completed the acquisition of the 24-per cent of the equity stake in DR Axion India Private Limited on June 29, 2024. Consequentially, DR Axion India Private Limited (DRAIPL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company w.e.f July 1, 2024.

NTPC: The Board of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited has approved raising up to Rs 12,000 crore through the issue of bonds or Non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Navin Fluorine: The Board has approved a fund raise of an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 750 crore.

Inox Wind, Inox Wind Energy: Inox Wind has allotted in aggregate 500 million Non-Convertible, Non-cumulative, participating, Redeemable Preference Shares, fully paid-up, at par, on private placement basis to Inox Wind Energy Limited, worth Rs 500 crore.

HDFC Life Insurance: The company has received a GST order, demanding a tax of Rs 132.7 crore and a penalty of Rs 132.7 crore, from the Joint Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Thane Commissionerate, Maharashtra.

Signature Global: It has achieved sales of over Rs 2,700 crore to date for the residential project Titanium SPR in Gurugram.

Cantabil Retail: In its monthly business update, Cantabil Retail has informed the exchanges that the company has opened four new showrooms/shops at different location in India during the month of June 2024. With this, the total number of showrooms/shops stands at 545.

Tanvi Foods (India): Tanvi Foods (India) has received food facility approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for manufacturing its ready to cook, frozen snacks and other food items from its new manufacturing unit at Seetharampuram, Andhra Pradesh. The said registration is valid up to December 31, 2024.

This approval shall enable the company to export products under its own brand name with better margins, facilitate exporting its products in many other countries including the United Kingdom, Middle East, and African countries and will also enhance the credibility of the products in the domestic market.