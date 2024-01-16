Sensex (    %)
                        
Lenders retain AIF holdings even as Reserve Bank of India deadline nears

Industry is awaiting certain relaxations or extensions based on their recommendations

REITs, InvITs, AIFs and MFs all operate within a trust structure, with a few common entities such as sponsors, trustees, the asset management company and the asset manager.
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Alternative investment funds (AIFs) have not seen any significant redemptions from financial institutions even though the 30-day timeline provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to liquidate their holdings or make full provisions ends this week. 

Sources said the industry is awaiting certain relaxations or extensions based on the recommendations submitted to the banking regulator. 

On December 19, the RBI restricted financial institutions and banks from investing in AIFs where there is any downstream link or exposure to a debtor firm. It meant that if a bank or a non-banking financial company (NBFC) has lent to a

Topics : Private Equity Alternative Investment Funds RBI NBFCs

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

