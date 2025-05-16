Friday, May 16, 2025 | 08:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / F&O Setup: Here's how to trade Bank Nifty with a Bull Spread strategy

F&O Setup: Here's how to trade Bank Nifty with a Bull Spread strategy

The short-term trend of the Bank Nifty index is positive as it is placed above its 5,11, and 20-day EMA

Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Derivative Strategy

Bull Spread strategy on Bank Nifty

 
1) Buy Bank Nifty (29-May Expiry) 55,500 Call at ₹600 & simultaneously sell 56,000 Call at ₹390
  • Lot Size: 30
  • Cost of the strategy: ₹210 (₹6300 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit: ₹8700; If Bank Nifty closes at or above 56,000 on 29 May expiry.
  • Breakeven Point: ₹55,710
  • Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 1.38
  • Approx margin required: ₹33,000
 
Rationale:
  • Long build up is seen in the Bank Nifty futures, where we have seen 7 per cent (Prov) rise in open interest with it rising by 1 per cent.
  • Short term trend of the index is positive as it is placed above its 5,11 and 20 day EMA.
  • Stock price is on the verge of breaking out from the bullish flag pattern.
  • Bank Nifty Put Call ratio has moved up to 0.92 levels from 0.83 on the back of aggressive Put writing at 54,500-55,000 levels.
Here's your Bank Nifty trading guide by Kotak Securities' Sahaj Agrawal 
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent
 
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 
 

First Published: May 16 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

