F&O Setup today: Here's how to trade Nifty with a Bull Spread strategy

Derivative Strategy
BULL SPREAD Strategy on NIFTY
Buy NIFTY (28-August Expiry) 24,800 CALL at Rs 143 & simultaneously sell 25000 CALL at ₹76
Lot Size 75
Cost of the strategy ₹67 (₹5,025 per strategy)
Maximum profit ₹9,975 If NIFTY closes at or above 25,000 on August 28 expiry.
Breakeven Point 24,867
Risk Reward Ratio 1: 2
Approx margin required ₹37,000
Rationale:
- Long build up is seen in the Nifty Futures during the week, where Open interest rose by 2.5 per cent along with price rise of 1 per cent
- Primary trend of the Nifty remains positive as it is placed above its 200-day EMA
- Put writing is seen at 24,500-24,600 levels.
- FIIS long to short ratio in the Index Futures stands at an oversold level of 0.09, suggesting higher possibility of a short covering by them in the coming days.
(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)