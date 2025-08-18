Monday, August 18, 2025 | 07:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
F&O Setup today: Here's how to trade Nifty with a Bull Spread strategy

F&O Setup today: Here's how to trade Nifty with a Bull Spread strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on NIFTY: Long build up is seen in the Nifty Futures during the week, where Open interest rose by 2.5 per cent along with price rise of 1 per cent

markets, Sensex, nifty

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on NIFTY

Buy NIFTY (28-August Expiry) 24,800 CALL at Rs 143 & simultaneously sell 25000 CALL at ₹76
Lot Size 75
 
Cost of the strategy ₹67 (₹5,025 per strategy)
 
Maximum profit ₹9,975 If NIFTY closes at or above 25,000 on August 28 expiry.
 
Breakeven Point 24,867

Risk Reward Ratio 1: 2
 
Risk Reward Ratio 1: 2
 
Approx margin required ₹37,000

Rationale:

  • Long build up is seen in the Nifty Futures during the week, where Open interest rose by 2.5 per cent along with price rise of 1 per cent
  • Primary trend of the Nifty remains positive as it is placed above its 200-day EMA
  • Put writing is seen at 24,500-24,600 levels.
  • FIIS long to short ratio in the Index Futures stands at an oversold level of 0.09, suggesting higher possibility of a short covering by them in the coming days.
(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 
   

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

