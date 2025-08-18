Monday, August 18, 2025 | 07:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy today: Manappuram Finance, Titan; check target, stop-loss

Stocks to buy today: Manappuram Finance, Titan; check target, stop-loss

Stocks to buy today: Manappuram Finance MANAPPURAM) has demonstrated a robust recovery in the last couple of trading weeks and has now surpassed all major EMAs on the daily chart

trading, markets

Titan Company has seen a decent surge in recent times, followed by consolidation resembling a ‘Double Bottom’ pattern on the daily chart structure

Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Recommendations

NSE Scrip – MANAPPURAM
View -   Bullish
Last Close – ₹266
 
Manappuram Finance (MANAPPURAM) has demonstrated a robust recovery in the last couple of trading weeks, and has now surpassed all major EMAs on the daily chart. The stock has retraced to the neckline of the breakout and again has gained traction, suggesting potential for increased momentum in the short term. The alignment of momentum indicators with the positive crossover among EMAs and the robust increase in trading volumes in the recent period indicates the likelihood of sustained momentum in the foreseeable future.
 
Hence, we recommend to Buy MANAPPURAM around ₹264-₹260 | SL: ₹245 | TGT: ₹294-₹300
 

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Analysts at Angel One recommend buying these two stocks today; check why

share market stock market trading

These 3 stocks are a must-have in your portfolio; key reasons inside

share market stock market trading

Here's why Wipro and 2 other stocks are on analyst radar today; details

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

These 5 stocks trading below ₹50 can potentially soar up to 46%; say chartspremium

bombay stock exchange, BSE

LT Foods, NMDC, SRF among top 5 stocks in Quant Watchlist by Motilal Oswal

 
NSE Scrip – TITAN
View -   Bullish
Last Close – ₹3,489
 
Titan Company has seen a decent surge in recent times, followed by consolidation resembling a ‘Double Bottom’ pattern on the daily chart structure. The stock has been hovering slightly above its 20 DEMA, with bullish biases. Additionally, the counter has witnessed a higher low formation on the daily chart and has showcased a positive crossover on the technical indicators, adding to the bullish quotient. Additionally, the SuperTrend has turned bullish after the recent surge, and from a risk-reward point of view, the counter is firmly aligned with a favorable setup from a short to medium-term perspective.
 
Hence, we recommend to Buy TITAN around ₹3,480-₹3,460 | SL: ₹3,350 | TGT: ₹3,630-₹3,680
 
(Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is senior analyst of technical & derivatives at Angel One. Views expressed are his own.)

More From This Section

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates strong start as PM Modi hints at GST reforms

markets, Sensex, nifty

F&O Setup today: Here's how to trade Nifty with a Bull Spread strategy

q1 results, company quarter 1

India Inc growth stuck in slow lane; core earnings shrink in Q1FY26premium

Pizza

Jubilant FoodWorks' dough keeps rising while rivals go half-bakedpremium

markets

Street signs: Nifty's Rubicon of resistance, audit panel's empty seat, morepremium

Topics : Stocks to buy today Buzzing stocks Stocks in focus technical callls stocks technical analysis Stock calls The Smart Investor Manappuram Finance Titan Company

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

NDA Vice Presidential Candidate<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon