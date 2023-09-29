close
Sensex (-0.92%)
65508.32 -610.37
Nifty (-0.98%)
19523.55 -192.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.86%)
5810.70 -50.20
Nifty Midcap (-1.32%)
40104.05 -536.75
Nifty Bank (-0.64%)
44300.95 -287.35
Option Trading Strategy: Bear Spread on Nifty for 12-Oct expiry; here's why

Buy Nifty 19500 Put option and simultaneously Sell 19300 Put of the 12-October expiry, recommends Nandish Shah, Sr. derivatives & technical research analyst of HDFC Securities.

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 7:45 AM IST
Derivative Strategy

BEAR SPREAD Strategy on NIFTY

Buy NIFTY (12-October Expiry) 19500 PUT at Rs 126.55 & simultaneously sell 19300 PUT at Rs 73.85

Lot Size: 50

Cost of the strategy: Rs 52.7 (Rs 2,635 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 7365; If NIFTY closes at or below Rs 19,300 on 12-Oct expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 19,447

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2.8

Approx margin required: Rs 20,000

Rationale:
  • Short rollover is seen in the Nifty Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 30% (Prov) with Nifty falling by 1 per cent.
     
  • Short term trend of the Nifty turned weak as it has closed below its 5-, 11- and 20-day EMA.
     
  • Amongst the Nifty options, Call writing is seen at 19,500 - 19,600 levels.
     
  • Momentum Oscillators like RSI(11) and MFI(10) are in falling mode and placed below benchmark level of 50, indicting bearish trend.
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

 
First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 7:45 AM IST

