close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
Heatmap

F&O Strategy: HDFC Securities recommends Bear Spread on Bank Nifty

Buy Bank Nifty 43800 Put option and simultaneously Sell 43400 Put of the 26-October expiry, recommends Nandish Shah, Sr. derivatives & technical research analyst of HDFC Securities.

markets, market, trading, trading call, buy, sell, buy sell, stocks, stock
Web Exclusive

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 6:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Derivative Strategy

BEAR SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY

Buy BANK NIFTY (26-October Expiry) 43800 PUT at Rs 272 & simultaneously sell 43400 PUT at Rs 139.5

Lot Size: 15

Cost of the strategy: Rs 132.5 (Rs 1,988 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 4,012; If BANK NIFTY closes at or below Rs 43,400 on 26-Oct expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 43,667

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2.02

Approx margin required: Rs 13,000

Rationale:
  • Short build up is seen in the BANK NIFTY Futures during the October series till now, where Open Interest rose by 24 per cent with BANK NIFTY falling by 1.2 per cent.
     
  • term trend of the Bank Nifty is weak as it has placed below its 5, 11 and 20-day EMA.
     
  • Bank Nifty has broken down from the upward sloping trendline, adjoining the lows of 16-August and 09-October 2023 
     
  • Amongst the BANK NIFTY options, Call writing is seen at 44000-44500 levels.
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Option Trading Strategy: Bear Spread on Nifty for 12-Oct expiry; here's why

Option Trading: Adopt Bear Spread on ICICI Bank, suggests HDFC Securities

F&O Strategy: Go for Bull Spread on Bank Nifty, recommends HDFC Securities

Bank Nifty: HDFC Securities recommends this F&O strategy for 03-Aug expiry

Options Trading: HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on ONGC

Nifty IT, Metal indices: Adopt 'Sell on Rise' strategy; here's why

Indices fall for the second straight trading session on weak global cues

Improved forex reserve provided policymakers room for manoeuvre: BIS report

Dollar steady ahead of Fed Chair remarks, underpinned by higher US yields

This PSU stock is down 10% for 2nd day after 51% rally in preceding 4 days

Topics : Market technicals F&O Strategies Bank Nifty Trading strategies technical charts

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 6:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon