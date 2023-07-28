Derivative StrategyBear Spread strategy on BANK NIFTYBuy BANK NIFTY (03-Aug Expiry) 45,500 PUT at Rs 154 & simultaneously sell 45,500 CALL at Rs 59Lot Size 15Cost of the strategy: Rs 95 (Rs 1,425 per strategy)Maximum profit: Rs 6,075 If BANK NIFTY closes at or below 45,000 on 03 August expiry.Breakeven Point: 45,405Risk Reward Ratio 1:4.26Approx margin required Rs 14,000Rationale:The short term trend of the Bank Nifty turned weak as it closed below 5-day EMA. The Bank Nifty has formed bearish engulfing pattern on the daily chart. RSI has given negative crossover on the daily chart. Amongst the Bank Nifty options, Call writing is seen at 46,000 - 46,500 levels.Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.