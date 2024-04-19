Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

F&O strategy: HDFC Securities recommends Bear Spread on Bank Nifty

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends to Buy Bank Nifty 47,000 PUT and simultaneously Sell 46,600 PUT for the April expiry.

markets, stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas
Web Exclusive

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 6:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Derivative Strategy

BEAR SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Buy BANK NIFTY (24-Apr Expiry) 47,000 PUT at Rs 333 & simultaneously sell 46,600 PUT at Rs 200

Lot Size 15

Cost of the strategy Rs 133 (Rs 1,995 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 4,005; If BANK NIFTY closes at or below Rs 46,600 on 24 April expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 46,867

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2

Approx margin required: Rs 14,100

Rationale:
  • Short build up is seen in the BANK NIFTY Futures, where Open Interest rose by 10 per cent (Prov) with Bank Nifty falling by 0.87 per cent.
     
  • Short term trend of the Bank Nifty is weak as it has placed below its 11 and 20-day EMA.
     
  • Momentum indicators and oscillators are sloping downwards and placed around 40 on the daily chart, suggesting weakness in the Index.
     
  • Amongst the BANK NIFTY options, Call writing is seen at 47,500-48,000 levels.
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

Topics : Market technicals stock market trading derivatives trading F&O Strategies Bank Nifty technical analysis technical charts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 6:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon