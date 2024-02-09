Sensex (    %)
                        
F&O strategy: Bull spread on Bank Nifty for the weekly expiry

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities recommends to Buy Bank Nifty 45000 PUT and simultaneously sell 44500 PUT of the 14-Feb expiry.

Web Exclusive

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 6:45 AM IST

Derivative Strategy

BEAR SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY
Buy BANK NIFTY (14-Feb Expiry) 45000 PUT at Rs 380 & simultaneously sell 44500 PUT at Rs 200.75

Lot Size 15

Cost of the strategy Rs 179.25 (Rs 2,689 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 4,811; If BANK NIFTY closes at or below 44500 on 14-Feb expiry.

Breakeven Point 44,820

Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.79

Approx margin required Rs 13,500

Rationale:
  • Short build up is seen in the BANK NIFTY Futures, where Open Interest rose by 7 per cent with Bank Nifty falling by 1.76 per cent.
     
  • Short term trend of the Bank Nifty is weak as it has placed below its 5,11 and 20-day EMA.
     
  • Bank Nifty is on verge of breaking down from the upward sloping trendline, adjoining the lows of 26-Oct and 24-January 2024.
     
  • Amongst the BANK NIFTY weekly options, Call writing is seen at 45000-45500 levels.
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

Topics : Market technicals F&O Strategies derivatives trading Trading strategies Bank Nifty

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 6:45 AM IST

