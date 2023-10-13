close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

F&O Trading: Adopt Bull Spread strategy on GAIL for the August expiry

Buy GAIL 130 Call option and simultaneously Sell 135 Call of the 26-October expiry, recommends Nandish Shah, Sr. derivatives & technical research analyst of HDFC Securities.

markets, market, trading, trading call, buy, sell, buy sell, stocks, stock
Web Exclusive

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 6:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on GAIL

Buy GAIL (26-Oct Expiry) 130 CALL at Rs 2.95 & simultaneously sell 135 CALL at Rs 1.35

Lot Size: 9150

Cost of the strategy: Rs 1.60 (Rs 14,640 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 31,110; If GAIL closes at or above Rs 135 on 26-Oct expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 131.6

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2.12

Approx margin required: Rs 41,600

Rationale:
  • Long build up is seen in the GAIL Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 6 per cent (Prov) with it rising by 4.70 per cent.
     
  • The stock price has broken out on the daily and weekly chart to close at five year high.
     
  • The stock price has broken out from the bullish inverse head and shoulder pattern on the weekly chart.
     
  • Oscillators like RSI(11) and MFI(10) are slopping upwards and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicting strength in the stock.
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

Also Read

GAIL Q4FY23 net profit drops 77.5%, revenue from operations up 21.8%

Options Trading: HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on ONGC

Option Trading: Adopt Bear Spread on ICICI Bank, suggests HDFC Securities

Option Trading Strategy: Bear Spread on Nifty for 12-Oct expiry; here's why

F&O Strategy: HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on Canara Bank

Nifty Midcap 50 index calls for 'wait and watch' strategy

Nikhil Kamath's fund, others, back elder care platform Age Care Labs

Euro zone govt bond yields rise as US CPI keeps rate hike in play

Bulking up: Mutual fund managers favour select banks and auto stocks

Technical glitch in BSE prompts dealers, clients to shift trading to NSE

Topics : F&O Strategies Trading strategies Market technicals GAIL India stocks technical analysis

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 6:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon