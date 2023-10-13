F&O Trading: Adopt Bull Spread strategy on GAIL for the August expiry

Derivative Strategy
BULL SPREAD Strategy on GAIL
Buy GAIL (26-Oct Expiry) 130 CALL at Rs 2.95 & simultaneously sell 135 CALL at Rs 1.35
Lot Size: 9150
Cost of the strategy: Rs 1.60 (Rs 14,640 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 31,110; If GAIL closes at or above Rs 135 on 26-Oct expiry.
Breakeven Point: Rs 131.6
Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2.12
Approx margin required: Rs 41,600
Rationale:
-
Long build up is seen in the GAIL Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 6 per cent (Prov) with it rising by 4.70 per cent.
-
The stock price has broken out on the daily and weekly chart to close at five year high.
-
The stock price has broken out from the bullish inverse head and shoulder pattern on the weekly chart.
- Oscillators like RSI(11) and MFI(10) are slopping upwards and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicting strength in the stock.
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.