F&O Trading: Adopt Bull Spread strategy on GAIL for the August expiry

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on GAIL

Buy GAIL (26-Oct Expiry) 130 CALL at Rs 2.95 & simultaneously sell 135 CALL at Rs 1.35

Lot Size: 9150

Cost of the strategy: Rs 1.60 (Rs 14,640 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 31,110; If GAIL closes at or above Rs 135 on 26-Oct expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 131.6

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2.12

Approx margin required: Rs 41,600

Rationale:

Long build up is seen in the GAIL Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 6 per cent (Prov) with it rising by 4.70 per cent.



The stock price has broken out on the daily and weekly chart to close at five year high.



The stock price has broken out from the bullish inverse head and shoulder pattern on the weekly chart.



Oscillators like RSI(11) and MFI(10) are slopping upwards and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicting strength in the stock.

Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.