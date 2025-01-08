Business Standard

Fabtech Technologies IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Fabtech Technologies IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the allotment of Fabtech Technologies IPO shares is finalised, investors who applied for the offering can check the allotment status on the official websites of BSE and Maashitla Securities

IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fabtech Technologies IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Fabtech Technologies IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, January 8, 2025, following the strong response to its offering, which closed on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.
 
Rs 27.74 crore SME offering, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 3.2 million equity shares, was available at a price band of Rs 80-85 per share with a lot size of 1,600 shares. Fabtech Technologies IPO saw overwhelming interest and was oversubscribed around 740 times.
 
Once the allotment of Fabtech Technologies IPO shares is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check the allotment status on the official websites of BSE and Maashitla Securities, which is also the registrar of the issue.
 
 
Investors can follow these direct links to check the Fabtech Technologies IPO allotment status:
 
Check Fabtech Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Fabtech Technologies IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues
 
The company, in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), stated that it will use the proceeds for meeting long-term working capital requirements, as well as for the proposed acquisition of equity shares of Kelvin Air Conditioning and Ventilation Systems. The company will also use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
 
Fabtech Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
In the grey market, the unlisted shares of Fabtech Technologies were quoted trading at Rs 190, representing a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 105 or 123.53 per cent over the upper IPO price of Rs 85, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. This indicates potential positive sentiment ahead of its listing on the BSE SME platform, scheduled for January 10, 2025.
 
About Fabtech Technologies
Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms manufactures modular panels and doors for cleanrooms in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotech sectors. The company offers end-to-end cleanroom solutions, including design, manufacturing, and installation. Its products cater to various industries, with a focus on plant design and requirements. Fabtech operates two manufacturing facilities in Gujarat and Maharashtra, with a total area of 95,000 sq. ft.
 

