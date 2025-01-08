Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 07:18 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Markets Today: FY25 GDP; Wall St. slips; Q3 results; Leo Dry Fruits listing

Markets Today: FY25 GDP; Wall St. slips; Q3 results; Leo Dry Fruits listing

At 6:31 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a subdued start, trading 72 points lower at 23,723, suggesting a negative opening for Indian bourses

stock market BSE building

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Markets Today, January 8, 2025: Traders will closely analyse the FY25 GDP advance estimates on Wednesday, as market sentiment remains pressured by sustained selling from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and weakness in US markets. Consequently, the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to open on a cautious note.
 
At 6:31 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a subdued start, trading 72 points lower at 23,723, suggesting a negative opening for Indian bourses.
 
In the previous trading session, however, domestic markets showed resilience. The Sensex climbed 234.12 points, or 0.30 per cent, to close at 78,199.11. Similarly, the Nifty50 added 91.85 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 23,707.90.
 
Domestic cues

Also Read

zomato

Zomato share bleeds 5% as Jefferies downgrades to 'Hold', slashes target

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market Closing Highlights: Sensex adds 234 points, Nifty at 23,708; Smallcap shares outperform

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Naukri.com parent Info Edge shares slip 5% after posting Q3 biz update

real estate construction building

Arkade Developers up 6% on adding 3 new redevelopment projects in Mumbai

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Zydus Lifesciences rises 5% on signing agreement with CVS Caremark; Details

 
The Indian economy's growth is projected to slow to a four-year low of 6.4 per cent in FY25, falling short of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) forecast of 6.6 per cent, according to the First Advance Estimates released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Tuesday.
 
Ahead of the Union Budget for FY 2025-26, M Nagaraju, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, will chair a meeting on January 15 with Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of public sector banks. The meeting will review progress on various financial inclusion schemes and address funding requirements in the context of the upcoming Budget, according to sources.
   
On the regulatory front, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed a penalty of Rs 9 lakh on Stockholding Services for violations identified during a thematic inspection conducted between April 2022 and June 2023.
 
Meanwhile, the Rs 68-trillion mutual fund (MF) industry is set for expansion in 2025, with several new players set to enter the market. Sebi has granted multiple partial and final approvals to new entrants over the past few months.
 
Other market triggers
 
Q3 results
 
Indian IT service providers are set to take centre stage as earnings season unfolds. For Q3FY25, the sector is expected to show a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue improvement. According to Bloomberg consensus estimates, the top four IT firms — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Wipro — are projected to report Y-o-Y growth ranging between 0.1 per cent and 7 per cent.  
Net profit of 19 listed banks for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25) is likely to grow at a modest pace of 9.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This is owing to pressure on margins, moderation in credit off-take, along with some increase in credit costs, according to analysts’ estimates. 
FII, DII activity
 
FIIs continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth Rs 1,491.46 crore on January 7. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, buying Rs equities worth 1,615.28 crore.
 
IPO market
 
Leo Dry Fruits IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.
 
Quadrant Future Tek IPO (Mainline), Capital Infra Trust InvIT IPO (Mainline), Avax Apparels And Ornaments IPO (SME), Delta Autocorp IPO (SME), BR Goyal Infrastructure IPO (SME) will enter Day 2 of their subscription.
 
Standard Glass Lining IPO (Mainline) and Indobell Insulation IPO (SME) will enter Day 3 of their subscription. 
 
Meanwhile, Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms IPO (SME) will see its allotment.
 
Global Markets
 
Asia-Pacific markets opened lower on Wednesday, mirroring losses on Wall Street as Treasury yields rose and major US tech stocks declined. 
 
Nikkei dropped 0.57 per cent at the open, while the Topix index shed 0.45 per cent. Kospi, in contrast, edged up 0.28 per cent
 
Meanwhile, ASX 200 hovered just below the flatline.
 
In the US, Wall Street saw declines led by major technology stocks. The S&P 500 fell 1.11 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.42 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.89 per cent.
 
Commodity prices
 
Oil prices rose on Tuesday, driven by concerns over tighter supply stemming from Western sanctions on Russia and Iran, as well as expectations of increased demand from China. 
 
Brent crude futures climbed 0.98 per cent to settle at $77.05 per barrel, while US WTI crude advanced 0.94 per cent to close at $74.25 per barrel.
 
Gold prices, meanwhile, pared earlier gains as a strengthening dollar and rising Treasury yields weighed on the metal. A surge in US job openings reduced the likelihood of major rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, further pressuring gold. 
 
Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $2,647.59 per ounce after reaching a high of 1 per cent earlier in the session, while US gold futures increased 0.6 per cent to $2,662.60 per ounce.
 
Here's how analysts are assessing today's (January 8) trading session:
 
Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP of technical & derivatives Research at Asit C Mehta Investment
 
Nifty index will face resistance near 23,900 levels, where its 200-Days Simple Moving Average (200-DSMA) is placed. On the downside, the index held 250-DSMA support near around 23,500 levels. In the short term, Nifty is expected to consolidate between 23,500 and 23,900, with a breakout on either side, further determining the direction of the market.
 
Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities
 
For day traders, 23800/78500 would be the key resistance zone. If the index manages to trade above this level, it could bounce back to 23900-23950/78800-79000. On the other hand, if it falls below 23600/77900, selling pressure is likely to accelerate. Below this level, the market could slip to 23500-23425/77500-77400 The current market texture is non-directional; therefore, level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for day traders.

More From This Section

Markets

Nifty IT in bearish trend; Nifty Auto index rangebound; how to trade today?

stock market, Indian stock market, National stock exchange, NSE

Nifty outlook indecisive, says Vinay Rajani; picks 2 stocks to buy today

Sebi

Market regulator Sebi slaps Rs 9 lakh fine on Stockholding Services

PremiumGold, jewellery

Q3FY25 updates point to strong growth ahead for jewellery companies

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers share rallies 5% post Q3 biz update, pares gains later

Topics : MARKETS TODAY S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian stock market Wall Street slips Nasdaq Composite index Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 GDP forecast India GDP growth IPO listing time IPO allotment Markets Sensex Nifty Gift Nifty Indian Economy Indian economic growth HSBC FIIs DIIs Crude Oil Price Brent crude oil Gold Prices Commodity prices SME IPOs IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPODelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon