Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Standard Glass Lining IPO closes today; subscription soars 35x, GMP up 68%

Standard Glass Lining IPO closes today; subscription soars 35x, GMP up 68%

The strong subscription aligns with grey market trends, as Standard Glass Lining's unlisted shares were commanding a premium of Rs 96 or 68.57 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band

initial public offerings

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Standard Glass Lining IPO subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Standard Glass Lining Technology, which opened for subscription on Monday, January 6, 2025, has received an overwhelming response from investors. The three-day subscription window to bid for the public offering is set to conclude today, Wednesday, January 8, 2025.
 
Available at a price band of Rs 133-140 per share and a lot size of 107 shares, the Standard Glass Lining IPO received bids for 72,53,55,782 equity shares against the 2,08,29,567 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 34.82 times by the end of January 7, according to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).  Notably, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) have so far placed the highest bids for the public offering, oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 78.14 times. This was followed by Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed 32.83 times to their reserved portion, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 4.69 times.
 
 
The strong subscription aligns with grey market trends, as Standard Glass Lining's unlisted shares were trading at Rs 236, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 96 or 68.57 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 140, as per sources tracking unofficial markets. 
 
Meanwhile, market analysts remain bullish on the public offering of Standard Glass Lining and have broadly recommended subscribing to the issue from a long-term perspective. READ MORE

Also Read

IPO

Fabtech Technologies IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market Closing Highlights: Sensex adds 234 points, Nifty at 23,708; Smallcap shares outperform

ipo market listing share market

Quadrant Future Tek IPO sees strong demand, 14x subscription; GMP soars 72%

IPO

Standard Glass Lining IPO Day 2; NIIs lead charge with 66x oversubscription

IPO

Final Hours! Fabtech Tech IPO closes today: 252x subscription, GMP up 94%

 
As the public offering closes for subscription today, January 8, the basis of allotment for Standard Glass Lining IPO shares is expected to be finalized tentatively on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Successful allottees will receive Standard Glass Lining shares in their demat accounts tentatively by Friday, January 10, 2025.
 
Shares of Standard Glass Lining are expected to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Monday, January 13, 2025.
 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue, while IIFL Securities and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers.
 
Standard Glass Lining manufactures specialized engineering equipment for the pharmaceutical and chemical industries in India. The company provides solutions that include design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, installation, and commissioning, as well as turnkey project execution. Its product portfolio includes equipment used in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical and chemical products.

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

KEC International rises 4% on securing orders worth Rs 1,136 crore; details

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 250 pts to 77,950; Nifty at 23,640; Cons Dur, FMCG, IT, Realty drag

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Angel One, Kalyan Jewel among 5 F&O stocks with short positions in 3 days

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to Watch, Jan 8, 2025: Tata Steel, Sobha, M&M, REC, SBI, RVNL, CESC

stock market BSE building

Markets Today: FY25 GDP; Wall St. slips; Q3 results; Leo Dry Fruits listing

Topics : IPO GMP IPO allotment IPO listing time share market IPOs IPO activity initial public offerings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentDelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon