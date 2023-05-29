close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

FDI equity inflows declines by 22% to $46 bn in 2022-23: DPIIT data

Total FDI inflows, which include equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital, declined by 16 per cent to USD 70.97 billion in the last fiscal as against USD 84.83 billion in 2021-22

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India attracted the highest ever total FDI inflow, which includes equity capital of unincorporated bodies, reinvested earnings, and other capital.

3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 7:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India declined by 22 per cent to USD 46 billion in 2022-23, dragged by lower inflows in computer hardware and software, and automobile industry, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) data.

The FDI inflows stood at USD 58.77 billion during 2021-22.

Total FDI inflows, which include equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital, declined by 16 per cent to USD 70.97 billion in the last fiscal as against USD 84.83 billion in 2021-22.

During April-March 2022-23, Singapore emerged as the top investor with USD 17.2 billion FDI.

It was followed by Mauritius (USD 6.13 billion), the US (USD 6 billion), the UAE (USD 3.35 billion), the Netherlands (USD 2.5 billion), Japan (USD 1.8 billion), UK (USD 1.73 billion), Cyprus (USD 1.27 billion), Cayman island (USD 772 million), and Germany (USD 547 million), the data showed.

The FDI inflows have contracted in 2022-23 from Mauritius, the US, the Netherlands, the Cayman Islands, and Germany.

Also Read

FDI inflows decline 16% to $71 billion for first time in a decade: RBI data

FDI inflows expected to rebound in India on account of high growth: Survey

FDI equity inflow contracts 15% to $36.7 billion in Apr-Dec: Govt data

Top headlines: Unemployment rate dips to 4.1%, FDI inflows take a hit

FDI inflows likely to improve in coming months, says DPIIT official

Post-pandemic, a double-digit surge in India's exports to Germany

Delhi HC rejects plea against RBI, SBI notice on exchange of Rs 2,000 notes

Rajasthan govt aims to generate over 400,000 jobs for youths in FY24

India emerges as key source country for FDI into Dubai, says report

Advance estimates fail to gauge economy correctly in periods of uncertainty

Though the computer software and hardware sector attracted the highest inflows of USD 9.4 billion during the last financial year, these inflows are down as compared to USD 14.5 billion in 2021-22.

Similarly, FDI in the automobile industry dipped significantly to USD 1.9 billion in 2022-23 as compared to about USD 7 billion in 2021-22. The other sectors which recorded dip in the inflows in the last fiscal include construction (infrastructure) activities, and metallurgical industries.

However, the inflows have recorded growth in sectors including services (USD 8.7 billion), trading (USD 4.8 billion), telecommunications (USD 713 million), pharma (USD 8.7 billion), 2 billion), and chemicals (USD 1.85 billion).

State-wise, though Maharashtra received the highest inflows of USD 14.8 billion during the last financial year, the inflows are down as compared to USD 15.44 billion in 2021-22.

Similarly the overseas inflows in Karnataka plunged to USD 10.42 billion in 2022-23 as against USD 22 billion in 2021-22. Other states/UTs where FDI dipped in 2022-23 include Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, and West Bengal.

On the other hand, FDI in Gujarat has increased to USD 4.71 billion in 2022-23 as against USD 2.7 billion in 2021-22. FDI has also reported positive growth in Rajasthan.

The FDI equity inflows declined in January, February and March in the last fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FDI FDI equity inflows India

First Published: May 29 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

FDI equity inflows declines by 22% to $46 bn in 2022-23: DPIIT data

India attracted the highest ever total FDI inflow, which includes equity capital of unincorporated bodies, reinvested earnings, and other capital.
3 min read

Post-pandemic, a double-digit surge in India's exports to Germany

exports
2 min read

Delhi HC rejects plea against RBI, SBI notice on exchange of Rs 2,000 notes

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Rajasthan govt aims to generate over 400,000 jobs for youths in FY24

Rajasthan govt aims to generate over 400,000 jobs for youth in FY24
2 min read

India emerges as key source country for FDI into Dubai, says report

fdi
3 min read

Most Popular

RBI governor warns bank boards against overaggressive growth, evergreening

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read

Bombay Burmah makes Rs 1,866-crore provisions for Go First exposure

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

I-T dept says delayed SFT filing attracts penalty; check details here

tax, taxes, taxation, tax evasion, I-T raids, Income tax
2 min read

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

sensex, BSE
1 min read

Foreign VC funding in India declines 72% as unicorn machines stutter

US dollar
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon