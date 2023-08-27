M-cap of 3 of 10 firms erodes by Rs 82,082.91 cr, Reliance biggest laggard

The combined market valuation of three of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 82,082.91 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the three laggards, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.

The combined gain of the seven firms stood at Rs 67,814.1 crore.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 62.15 points or 0.09 per cent.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs 58,690.9 crore to Rs 16,71,073.78 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation eroded by Rs 20,893.12 crore to Rs 11,81,835.08 crore and that of State Bank of India declined by Rs 2,498.89 crore to Rs 5,08,926 crore.

However, the market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance jumped Rs 21,025.39 crore to Rs 4,36,788.86 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 13,716.34 crore to Rs 6,79,267.17 crore and that of Infosys climbed Rs 13,199.82 crore to Rs 5,89,579.08 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 9,731.21 crore taking its mcap to Rs 4,88,461.91 crore.

The mcap of TCS advanced Rs 4,738.47 crore to Rs 12,36,978.91 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever gained Rs 2,972.23 crore to Rs 6,03,222.31 crore.

The market valuation of ITC climbed Rs 2,430.64 crore to Rs 5,53,251.90 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top-10 most valued firms chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.