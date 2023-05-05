Federal Bank slumps 8% despite record profit of Rs 903 cr in Q4; here's why

The private lender reported a net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest received and interest expended, of Rs 1,909.29 crore during Q4FY23, as against a Bloomberg's consensus estimate of Rs 2,577 crore. That said, the reported NII was 25 per cent higher than last year's NII of Rs 1,525 crore. For the whole FY23, NII came in at Rs 7,232.16 crore, up 21 per cent YoY.

Shares of Federal Bank slumped 7.8 per cent to Rs 128.5 per share in the intra-day trade on Friday after the lender posted weaker-than-expected operating performance in the March quarter (Q4FY23).