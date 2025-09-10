Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / FIA backs Sebi's glide path proposal for non-index derivative rules

FIA backs Sebi's glide path proposal for non-index derivative rules

For the BSE's Bankex index, FIA has said, a one-step realignment is justified because the gauge is not widely tracked by ETF and index-fund

sebi

In May, Sebi capped the weight of individual constituents in non-benchmark indices (those beyond Sensex and Nifty 50) at 20 per cent, while limiting the combined share of the top three constituents to 45 per cent.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Futures Industry Association (FIA), a derivatives trade body, has backed market regulator’s proposal to have a glide path for implementation of new rules pertaining to non-benchmark equity indices.
 
In a letter to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), FIA urged the regulator to adopt “Alternative B” of its August consultation paper, a route that would let existing indices be re-weighted and tweaked instead of having two separate indices forderivatives trading and for exchange traded funds (ETFs).
 
“This represents a balanced and pragmatic approach that ensures continuity for market participants, reduces operational disruption, and enhances investor confidence in the transition process,” Bill Herder, head of Asia-Pacific, FIA, said in a letter earlier this month.
 
 
For the BSE’s Bankex index, FIA has said, a one-step realignment is justified because the gauge is not widely tracked by ETF and index-fund.
 
Meanwhile, for the Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices, FIA has recommended a four-month, multi-tranche adjustment as a large number of ETFs and index funds track these indices.

Also Read

handshake deal merger

Shukra Pharma enters into pan-India distribution pact with Wockhardt

Modi Trump

PM Modi, Trump express optimism as India-US trade talks gather momentum

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Latest LIVE: Nepal's Kathmandu airport to resume operations from 6 pm Wednesday

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital launches IPO roadshows, positions itself as NBFC green leader

CP Radhakrishnan

CP Radhakrishnan to take oath as 15th Vice President on September 12

 
In May, Sebi capped the weight of individual constituents in non-benchmark indices (those beyond Sensex and Nifty 50) at 20 per cent, while limiting the combined share of the top three constituents to 45 per cent. The Nifty Bank index, with 12 members, falls short of Sebi’s new requirement of at least 14 stocks.
 
To comply with the new framework, the weightages of heavyweights HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are required to be cut sharply. The new rules are part of Sebi’s broader derivatives market overhaul, aimed at reducing concentration risks and enhancing index integrity.
 
To smoothen the transition and avoid market dislocation, Sebi last month proposed a “glide path,” allowing rebalancing in phases over several months instead of a one-time adjustment. The regulator is collating market feedback on the approach it should take. 

More From This Section

S Naren

GST reforms a mini budget; market risk greater in mid, smallcaps: S Naren

urban company

Urban Company IPO subscribed 3x on day one, retail demand strong

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee ends flat amid low volatility, trade talk hopes; closes at 88.11/$

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market Close: Sensex adds 324 pts, Nifty at 24,973; IT, PSBs shares outperform; auto falls

Vande Bharat

Mukul Agrawal portfolio SME stock zooms 4606% against IPO price in 3 years

Topics : SEBI FIA Sebi norms Derivatives

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesSunjay Kapur Assets RowUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon