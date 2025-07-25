Friday, July 25, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Final hours! GNG Electronics IPO ends today: Check subscription status, GMP

Final hours! GNG Electronics IPO ends today: Check subscription status, GMP

GNG Electronics IPO Day 3 update: Check latest subscription status, grey market premium (GMP), price band, lot size, allotment date, listing date, other key details here

GNG Electronics IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

GNG Electronics IPO Day 3 update: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering of GNG Electronics (GNG Electronics IPO) is set to close for subscription today, Friday, July 25.

GNG Electronics IPO subscription status

The public issue has so far garnered a favorable response from investors. The NSE data shows that GNG Electronics IPO has received bids for equity shares against the shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription by the end of the second day of subscription on July 24.
 
The demand for the public issue has been highest among non-institutional investors (NIIs), who have subscribed to the category reserved for them by 68.57 times. This has been followed by retail investors at 23.01 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), on the other hand, have placed the lowest bids but have oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 2.21 times.  ALSO READ | NSDL sets IPO price band at ₹760-800, opens July 30: Check key details
 

GNG Electronics IPO details

The public offering of GNG Electronics comprises a fresh issue of 17 million equity shares worth ₹400 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) where promoters Sharad Khandelwal, Vidhi Sharad Khandelwal, and Amiable Electronics Private Limited are divesting up to 2.67 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹60.44 crore.
 
The GNG Electronics IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹225-237 per share, with a lot size of 63 equity shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 63 shares and in multiples thereof.

A retail investor requires ₹14,931 to bid for one lot (63 equity shares) of GNG Electronics IPO, and ₹1,94,103 to bid for a maximum of 13 lots (819 equity shares).

GNG Electronics IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of GNG Electronics are commanding a decent premium in the grey market on the final day of its subscription. Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed that GNG Electronics shares were trading at ₹337 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹100 or 42.19 per cent over the upper price band of ₹237.

GNG Electronics IPO review

Analysts at Arihant Capital have assigned a "Subscribe" rating to the GNG Electronics IPO, while those at Bajaj Broking have advised investors to subscribe for the public issue from a long-term perspective. READ MORE

GNG Electronics IPO allotment date, listing date 

As the subscription window closes today, the basis of allotment for GNG Electronics IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, July 28, 2025. Shares will be credited to successful allottees’ demat accounts on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
 
The tentative listing date for GNG Electronics shares on the BSE and NSE is Wednesday, July 30, 2025.  ALSO READ | Shanti Gold IPO opens: Analysts bet on strong fundamentals; should you bid?

GNG Electronics IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is serving as the registrar for the GNG Electronics IPO, while Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.

GNG Electronics IPO objectives

The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, as those will go to the selling promoters. The company, however, proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for the prepayment and/or repayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company and its material subsidiary, Electronics Bazaar FZC. GNG Electronics will further use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
 

About GNG Electronics

Incorporated in 2006, GNG Electronics offers refurbishing services for laptops, desktops, and ICT devices globally and in India. The company operates under the brand "Electronics Bazaar" and provides services including sourcing, refurbishment, sales, and after-sales support. GNG Electronics also offers value-added services such as IT asset disposal (ITAD), e-waste management, warranties, and buyback programs. The company partners with large retail stores like Vijay Sales and OEM brand stores like HP and Lenovo to facilitate buyback programs. As of March 2025, GNG Electronics' sales network spans 38 countries with 4,154 touchpoints globally.
 

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

